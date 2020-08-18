Keeping It Blue: Old septic systems pose a threat to water quality

If your system was installed before 1980, you need to install a new septic system to protect Geneva Lake and all the people and wildlife who use it. In some cases, there are government programs and loans to help you pay for this.

Limit water use in your household to the design flow of the system. The plumbing code assigns a daily design load of 75 gallons per person per day. If permitted after 1980, a three-bedroom home has a septic system designed to accommodate six people per day. If you plan to have a big group on the weekend, hold off on laundry for a few days before or after. Also limit the use of the dishwasher during these times.

The law requires you to have your system reviewed, if you add bedrooms. Be sure to obtain the proper permits from the building inspector and the Walworth County Sanitation Officer in the Land Use and Resource Management Department.

Take care of your septic system to ensure it is not contributing to pollution in Geneva Lake. If not, we will all pay the price in terms of a lake that is overloaded with phosphorus and nitrogen creating an environment for algae blooms that limit recreational use for all of us and future generations.

“Keeping It Blue” is written by Geneva Lake Task Force members to inform and educate the public about water quality and other issues impacting Geneva Lake and how the public can help to address them. Comments and questions can be sent to glc@genevalakeconservancy.org. Shannon Haydin is deputy director of Walworth County Land use and Resource Management and a member of the Geneva Lake Task Force.