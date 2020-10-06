Keeping It Blue: Protecting land also helps to safeguard lake water quality

Even though easements are placed on private land (typically not accessible to the public), there are significant benefits to the public. They are often designed to protect watersheds, natural areas, or scenic beauty. Or they may buffer areas adjacent to public lands or primary environmental corridors. There have been some easements coordinated in conjunction with land donations/purchases, by municipal organizations as parks that are protected with conservation easements, such as Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy and Town of Linn Park. This ensures that the municipality cannot subdivide or sell the land for development in the future.

Wherever you own land, what you do to that property will impact the watershed. If you subdivide it, use pesticides, pave driveways, apply fertilizers, wash pets boats or cars, or reduce pervious surfaces by building additional structures, this will negatively impact the lake. On the other hand, conservation easements, good land stewardship practices such as eliminating fertilizers and pesticides, and limiting the density of buildings on your property can all help keep Geneva Lake’s watershed or any other watershed healthy.

“Keeping It Blue” is written by Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake members to inform and educate the public about water quality and other issues impacting Geneva Lake and how the public can help to address them. Comments and questions can be sent to glc@genevalakeconservancy.org. Chris Todd is a member of the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake. He is also advocacy chair for the Geneva Lake Conservancy’s board of directors.