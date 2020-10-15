Keeping It Blue: Teach kids to appreciate nature by taking them fishing

While there are various locations to fish and learn about the natural world in the Lake Geneva area, the Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, established in June of 2018, offers a fishing experience to Lake Geneva’s youngest residents and visitors. The park features a trout fishing area, worm digging bed, nature trail, natural playground, amphibian pond and butterfly garden.

Fishing and nature classes, as well as story times, are offered. While they were cancelled because of the pandemic this year, they are planned again for summer of 2021.

The park was created by longtime Lake Geneva resident Jack Rohner, to honor his late wife, Helen, and her love for children. In addition to teaching children to fish, the Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park also encourages them to explore the wonders of nature and to learn about the importance of clean air and water.

Hopefully, their fun childhood fishing experience will translate into a sense of future responsibility to conserve and protect Geneva Lake, which is the home of the brown trout they catch.

“Keeping It Blue” is written by Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake members to inform and educate the public about water quality and other issues impacting Geneva Lake and how the public can help to address them. Comments and questions can be sent to glc@genevalakeconservancy.org.

Kate Holland is a member of the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake and a board member of the Geneva Lake Conservancy.