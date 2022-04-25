Kellyanne Conway to give speech at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Kellyanne Conway will visit the UW-Whitewater campus Wednesday, April 27.

The UW-Whitewater College Republicans and Young America’s Foundation are presenting a speech from Conway titled “Trump Brought Peace, Biden Brings Chaos: Navigating a Divided America.”

It will be free to attend the speech, which is open to the public.

Conway has a lifetime of political experience and is a key Trump ally, becoming the first woman to successfully run a winning presidential campaign. Once Trump was elected in 2016, she became Special Counsel and Assistant to the President in the White House. She also owns a polling company and frequently makes guest appearances on cable news and contributes to major news outlets.

UW-Whitewater College Republicans Chairman John Beauchamp, Chairman said he “could not be more proud to host Kellyanne Conway on campus. After nearly a month of targeted vandalism and bias from intolerant leftists on campus, her message of navigating a divided America could not be more timely.”

The event is at 6 p.m. at Hyland Hall, on the first floor, Room 1000.