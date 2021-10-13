Kenosha man faces charges after reckless driving in Walworth

The deputy noticed that the driver had blood-shot, glassy eyes and was slurring his words, according to police. The deputy also observed a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to have vomited on himself, was passed out and had a case of Modelo beer between is legs, police said.

Police said the driver would not provide identification to the deputy, and the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle and requested other deputies to respond along with a supervisor.

When the other deputies responded, they re-approached the vehicle to reason with the driver, but he allegedly continued to refuse their orders. Police said one of the deputies identified a bag in the vehicle with a patch of a firearms manufacture affixed to it.

Police said the driver eventually exited the vehicle but did not comply with the deputies' request to be taken into custody safely.

According to police, the driver began to face the deputies, walked towards them with his hands toward his side. The supervisor on the scene then utilized "a 40mm less lethal weapon" to resolve the situation.

Police said when the deputies handcuffed the driver, a handgun was located in his waistband.

The driver later was identified as Reid, according to police.