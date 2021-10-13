Kenosha man faces charges after reckless driving in Walworth

A Kenosha man is facing several charges after an alleged incident with Walworth County sheriff deputies during a traffic stop.
Christopher Reid Tresik, 39, Kenosha is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, armed while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana as a result of a traffic stop that occurred during the evening hours of Oct. 6 near the corner of U.S. Highway 14 and Six Corners Road.
The charges have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's office.
Police said the Walworth County 911 Communications Center received a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 14 near County Highway O in the Town of Walworth about 8:34 p.m., Oct. 6.
The caller reported that a vehicle was following her and flashing its high beam headlights to get her to drive faster. She reported that she had pulled over several times and the suspect vehicle would not pass her, according to police.
A sheriff's deputy located the suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 14 and Six Corners Road and observed the driver having difficulty maintaining the vehicle within the traffic lane, and initiated a traffic stop, according to police.
Police said when the deputy approached the driver to explain why he stopped the vehicle, the driver allegedly laughed and claimed he was being falsely detained.
The deputy noticed that the driver had blood-shot, glassy eyes and was slurring his words, according to police. The deputy also observed a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to have vomited on himself, was passed out and had a case of Modelo beer between is legs, police said.
Police said the driver would not provide identification to the deputy, and the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle and requested other deputies to respond along with a supervisor.
When the other deputies responded, they re-approached the vehicle to reason with the driver, but he allegedly continued to refuse their orders. Police said one of the deputies identified a bag in the vehicle with a patch of a firearms manufacture affixed to it.
Police said the driver eventually exited the vehicle but did not comply with the deputies' request to be taken into custody safely.
According to police, the driver began to face the deputies, walked towards them with his hands toward his side. The supervisor on the scene then utilized "a 40mm less lethal weapon" to resolve the situation.
Police said when the deputies handcuffed the driver, a handgun was located in his waistband.
The driver later was identified as Reid, according to police.