Kids' charity effort strikes a chord in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — It was a warm and sunny day when Finn Goodman sat down at Edgewater Park and started playing his guitar with one simple goal: make people smile during times of trouble.
The 12-year-old boy had no idea how where the music would lead him.
Not only did appreciative passersby fill up Goodman’s tip jar that afternoon, they filled the boy’s head with an idea on how he could help others during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Williams Bay sixth-grader now leads a small army of young volunteers who have raised more than $1,200 for local charities — all designed to bring relief to others in the ongoing public health crisis.
“It’s a good feeling — a very good feeling,” he said.
The first of the group’s donations went to the nonprofit Conference Point Center and to the Walworth County Food Pantry, each of which received $613 from the kids’ fundraising.
Christiaan Snedeker, advancement director for Conference Point, said seeing young people step forward with such a selfless act of generosity is just what people need right now to boost their spirits.
“It’s a really nice message of hope,” Snedeker said.
From Finn Goodman’s first musical gesture at Edgewater Park, he and his friends have launched a drive to collect monetary donations from neighbors and then direct the proceeds to local nonprofits.
The kids have mobilized at a time when their school is closed — along with others in the region — to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But rather than spend their unexpected vacations on the couch or playing video games, the Williams Bay Middle School students are surprising their parents by dedicating themselves to community betterment.
“These kids have a big heart,” said Courtney Peyer, whose son, Quinn Peyer, 11, has enlisted in the effort.
In addition to Goodman and Peyer, the group includes Will Sorensen, 11, Bradley Galvin, 14, Jackson Wiley, 12, Maisie Smith, 11, Braden Hayes, 12, Avery Tyshenko, 11, and Gavin Weber, 11.
Goodman’s younger sister, Holly Goodman, 9, also has lent a hand.
Mindful of the need to minimize personal interaction that could spread germs, the kids have been meeting as a group via the internet. They started knocking on doors to collect donations, but they now are considering other methods, such as creating a Facebook page.
After their early fundraising work netted more than $1,200, the group has its eye on expanding its reach into other Williams Bay neighborhoods.
“We’ll just see where it goes,” Goodman said.
The organization, which the kids have named Bay Students In Action, was conceived on April 5 when Goodman hopped on his bicycle and rode to Edgewater Park with the idea of playing his guitar for people in the park. He has spent three years teaching himself the guitar.
Although there were not many people in the park, Goodman started out, performing instrumental versions of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver and “Wonderwall” by Oasis.
“People could be feeling down,” he said. “I just wanted to give them something they could remember.”
To his surprise, someone from nearby Harpoon Willie’s restaurant walked over to the park with an empty tip jar and left it there with $5 inside. Before long, other passersby were leaving more tips.
When he returned home with $29, he and his parents, Pete and Britany Goodman, talked about how the money could open up other avenues for his benevolent instincts.
“It kind of inspired him,” his mother said.
Soon, he had drafted a fundraising letter and was hand-delivering copies to his neighbors, many of whom were happy to make contributions. When he recruited friends to help, he found several were eager to get out of the house.
Galvin’s mother, Jen Galvin, said more than just needing fresh air and exercise, she believes kids are keenly aware of the coronavirus pandemic — and of the importance for everyone to do their part to defeat the virus.
One of the positive outcomes of the crisis, she said, is that young people with extra time on their hands are engaging with their communities.
“They just have time to explore different ways of learning,” she said.
Snedeker said the donation from the kids group has struck a chord with staff at Conference Point.
As the nonprofit youth camp and retreat center struggles with financial issues stemming from the coronavirus crisis, some staff employees are venturing into the unfamiliar territory of fundraising. Some were unsure how to approach the new challenge, until they saw what Finn Goodman and his friends did.
Snedeker said he told his staff, “If Finn can do it, so can you.”
He added: “It’s such an encouragement to us. It’s got this ripple effect.”
Britany Goodman said she and her husband are proud of their young son’s instincts for humanitarianism — and his willingness to work at making the world a better place.
“It made me feel very good that my child is thinking of others and looking at the big picture,” she said. “He’s just a really thoughtful kid.”
