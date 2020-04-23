Kids' charity effort strikes a chord in Williams Bay

Although there were not many people in the park, Goodman started out, performing instrumental versions of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver and “Wonderwall” by Oasis.

“People could be feeling down,” he said. “I just wanted to give them something they could remember.”

To his surprise, someone from nearby Harpoon Willie’s restaurant walked over to the park with an empty tip jar and left it there with $5 inside. Before long, other passersby were leaving more tips.

When he returned home with $29, he and his parents, Pete and Britany Goodman, talked about how the money could open up other avenues for his benevolent instincts.

“It kind of inspired him,” his mother said.

Soon, he had drafted a fundraising letter and was hand-delivering copies to his neighbors, many of whom were happy to make contributions. When he recruited friends to help, he found several were eager to get out of the house.

Galvin’s mother, Jen Galvin, said more than just needing fresh air and exercise, she believes kids are keenly aware of the coronavirus pandemic — and of the importance for everyone to do their part to defeat the virus.