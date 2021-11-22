King Dragon car vs. building crash under investigation, police working to determine if driver was impaired

A Chinese restaurant in Walworth has sustained severe damage after a driver crashed into the building late Monday night, Nov. 15. The incident is under investigation, with police working to determine if the driver was impaired, according to Walworth Police.

King Dragon, located at 101 Kenosha St., has been under the ownership of Hong Kong immigrant Wendy Leung since 1997. The restaurant supported itself offering takeout six days a week until the accident.

“I’ve never been in this situation before,” Leung said. “It’s like, one o’clock in the morning, and you get a phone call from the police.”

At 12:22 a.m., Walworth Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the vehicle versus building crash, Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan said.

The driver crashed into the side of the building that faces S Main Street, entering the kitchen area of the restaurant. On Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, the kitchen was still filled with concrete blocks and rubble from the crash.

Outside, remnants of broken car parts littered the pavement. A silver tarp covered the wrecked wall.

“The building suffered severe damage, to where they obviously wouldn’t be able to open up as of right now,” Milligan said. “The vehicle also sustained severe damage.”

Leung said the car and driver had been transported from the scene by the time she arrived, though the evidence of what occurred was laid out clearly.

In the light of day, dark tire tracks were visible cutting through the park across the S Main and Kenosha Street intersection from the restaurant, leading all the way up to the building.

Milligan confirmed that the driver traveled through the park before striking the building. The driver was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth.

Walworth Police was not able to share further details about the driver’s identity or condition, or possible charges.

“It’s still an open investigation,” Milligan said.

The timing of the accident makes the crash particularly devastating, Leung said. The restaurant was gearing up for a busy holiday season. Thanksgiving week brings in a bulk of orders, as does Christmas and New Year’s Eve weekend.

“I’ll lose all of that business,” Leung said.

Now, Leung is focused on working with her insurance company and clearing out the damage.

Leung immigrated to the United States to work with her uncle in the restaurant business. She and her husband now have a daughter in middle school, who they brought to Hong Kong every year until the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

Along with King Dragon in Walworth, Leung used to run the China Garden Chinese restaurant in Delavan. She now leases the building to the restaurant’s current owners.

King Dragon remains closed indefinitely.

