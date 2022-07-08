 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FONTANA

Kishwauketoe history to be explored at July 14 program

Kishwauketoe

One of the wooded areas of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, a 231- acre expanse of forest, prairie and lush vegetation.

 File photo,

Regional News

The Fontana Public Library will be hosting an educational program delving into the rich history of the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay.

The program will be held on Thursday, July 14, 6:30 p.m., at the Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., just off Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67).

Harold Friestad, chairman of the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, will speak about the 1989 purchase of the property and how the 231-acre parcel, the largest intact wetland remaining in the watershed of Geneva Lake (Kishwauketoe), was turned into a nature conservancy.

For more information, call the Fontana Public Library at 262-275-5107.

Harold Friestad

Friestad

 Karena Tse

