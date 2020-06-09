Kishwauketoe native plants inspire art gallery project

The funds from Esther Plotnick Artist Grant have been used to support the exhibit and to print a series of brochures containing native species in Kishwauketoe, one for each season of the year. In addition to paintings done by the group, the brochures will also show locations of where the plants can be found in the preserve.

The brochures will soon be available for free at kiosks near entrances to the preserve.

Sandy Kessel, a retired nurse from East Troy with work displayed in the exhibit, said the group decided to focus on the native species of Kihwauketoe for the competition because it’s proximity and wide breadth of species.

“Kishwauketoe we really felt was a hidden gem that not many people knew about,” she said. “We found that to be convenient but also it has the most wonderful expansion of wetland, open prairie and forests. It had all the various geology we would be looking for different kinds of native plants.”

While the watercolors offer value in their beauty alone, Kessel said she also hopes the works also prompt viewers to take notice of the importance of preserving the subjects of the paintings and the areas they come from.

“Our motivation is really to document the things that we see and for people to pay attention to the ecology of plants.”