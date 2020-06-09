Kishwauketoe native plants inspire art gallery project

WILLIAMS BAY – Award-winning watercolor paintings of flowers and other plant species native to the Kishwauketoe Nature Preserve will soon be displayed at Gallery 223 in Lake Geneva.
The ornate and botanically accurate watercolors composed by 10 artists who reside or have summer homes in the Geneva Lake area will be featured in the “Know Your Natives” exhibit from June 5 to July 26.
Nikki Marsicano, an organizer and artist with the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, said the artist’s work is phenomenal and that the exhibit at Gallery 223 is sure to be a beautiful show.
“You couldn’t tell what the sample was and what they were painting,” she said. “It looked like the real thing, that’s how accurate they are.”
Though two of the group’s members have degrees in the arts, a majority of them come from past careers in teaching, public relations or nursing. Under the instruction of Lynne Railsback, who teaches botanical watercolor classes with the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation at Gallery 223, the group has thrived in the craft and even had success in national competitions.
The 32 paintings to be featured in the gallery are the same that won the group the 2019 Esther Plotnick Artist Grant, a $3,000 award given by the American Society of Botanical Artists in a national competition for botanical art.
The funds from Esther Plotnick Artist Grant have been used to support the exhibit and to print a series of brochures containing native species in Kishwauketoe, one for each season of the year. In addition to paintings done by the group, the brochures will also show locations of where the plants can be found in the preserve.
The brochures will soon be available for free at kiosks near entrances to the preserve.
Sandy Kessel, a retired nurse from East Troy with work displayed in the exhibit, said the group decided to focus on the native species of Kihwauketoe for the competition because it’s proximity and wide breadth of species.
“Kishwauketoe we really felt was a hidden gem that not many people knew about,” she said. “We found that to be convenient but also it has the most wonderful expansion of wetland, open prairie and forests. It had all the various geology we would be looking for different kinds of native plants.”
While the watercolors offer value in their beauty alone, Kessel said she also hopes the works also prompt viewers to take notice of the importance of preserving the subjects of the paintings and the areas they come from.
“Our motivation is really to document the things that we see and for people to pay attention to the ecology of plants.”
Jim Killian, a board member of the Kishwauketoe Nature Preserve said the “Know Your Natives” projects has both spread awareness about the preserve and provided financial support as well.
When the group first displayed its work from the competition at Green Grocer in Williams Bay last summer, Killian said they donated a portion of the proceeds to the preserve.
About $1,000 of the watercolor group’s grant money and 30 percent of all sales proceeds will also be presented to the preserve once the exhibit at Gallery 223 is open.
Killian said he hopes to be able to stock the seasonal, tri-fold brochures produced by the botanical group by July once the preserve’s board of directors is able to safely meet and coordinate.
He said he is excited to see how the artist captured the plants for each season.
“The one I’m most anxious to see is the one for winter,” he said. “Some of these women are absolutely fantastic at painting, I guess I’d say, dead plants.”
A meet the artist event will be held in the gallery on July 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
