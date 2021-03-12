Kishwauketoe to plant native species with American Transmission Company grant

He said companies like ATC need to keep power lines clear of trees to ensure overhanging branches do not fall and damage the lines but still encourage organizations to plant trees and other vegetation in other areas.

Vegetation management manager for ATC Michelle Strokes said in the press release her company recognizes that trees and vegetation are important features for residents and visitors of communities and wishes to support green spaces while keeping power lines clear of foliage.

“While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights‑of‑way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system,” she said in the release.

Killian said the funding came at an opportune moment which will allow the conservancy to continue replacing invasive species in the conservancy with native species.

“We’re very grateful for what they’re doing here,” he said.