Kishwauketoe to plant native species with American Transmission Company grant

WILLIAMS BAY — The Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy has received a $3,597 grant which will be used to plant native plants in place of invasive species in the conservancy.
The grant was awarded through the American Transmission Company’s Community Planting Program, which annually awards between $100 and $5,000 to entities for planting projects on public property.
With the grant, the conservancy plans to plant native woody shrubs and trees on the edge of an old growth hardwood forest on the northeastern side of the conservancy, according to a press release announcing the award.
The funds will be used to plant a mix of American hazelnut, common witch-hazel, gray dogwood, elderberry and a variety of oak species in place of invasive species the area like buckthorn and honeysuckle which were recently cleared from the area.
In the release, Harold Friestad, chairman of the conservancy’s conservation district commission and village president when Kishwauketoe was first founded, said he is excited to begin replanting native plants in a portion of the conservancy previously overrun with invasive species— a project which will begin this spring.
“A portion of this area was replanted in 2020 and we will complete the replanting this April or May,” he said.
Kishwaukeote board member Jim Killian said he learned about grants offered by utility groups like the American Transmission Company during his time as a village trustee.
He said companies like ATC need to keep power lines clear of trees to ensure overhanging branches do not fall and damage the lines but still encourage organizations to plant trees and other vegetation in other areas.
Vegetation management manager for ATC Michelle Strokes said in the press release her company recognizes that trees and vegetation are important features for residents and visitors of communities and wishes to support green spaces while keeping power lines clear of foliage.
“While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights‑of‑way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system,” she said in the release.
Killian said the funding came at an opportune moment which will allow the conservancy to continue replacing invasive species in the conservancy with native species.
“We’re very grateful for what they’re doing here,” he said.
Killian said normally the conservancy would bring out local students to assist in replanting efforts on Arbor Day, but that planting will be done by a group of volunteers this year to allow for adequate social distancing because of the coronavirus.
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy was one of 20 groups to receive an award through the Community Planting program this year.
Kenosha County also received an award which will help finance the transplanting of 100 oak trees to a 43-acre oak savannah prairie in the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, located north of Twin Lakes.
The planting program encourages projects which support volunteer actives, increase or improve a community’s canopy diversity and benefit a community’s green space.
To qualify for the program, communities or nonprofits must ensure that all current and future planting plans near high-voltage electric transmission lines, like the ones running from east to west through Kishwuaketoe, comply with the ATC’s maintenance standards.
Since the American Transmission Company first began awarding funds through the Community Planting Program in 2013, it has awarded nearly $500,000 to more than 265 communities and organizations.