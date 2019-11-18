Knockerball game may get bounced from Flat Iron Park move

Knockerball could be returning to Lake Geneva next summer, but the question is: Where?

Representatives from Knockerball Southern Lake LLC conducted an operation last summer at Seminary Park, and officials are hoping to return next summer.

But they want to try a different location.

Knockerball is an outdoor game that involves participants climbing inside large inflatable balls and then bouncing each other around in a roped-off area.

The company has applied for a permit to offer knockerball against on weekends between May 30 and Sept. 1 at Flat Iron Park.

Co-owner Olaf Borchert said even though the company’s operation was “marginally” successful at Seminary Park, he believes it would get more foot traffic and participants at Flat Iron Park.

Borchert said he received comments from participants that they had difficulty finding the knockerball site at Seminary Park.

“What we’re really looking for is a little bit more foot traffic to get that entertainment more out to the public so they could take advantage of it,” he said.

Some city officials, however, are balking at the knockerball proposal.