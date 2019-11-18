Knockerball game may get bounced from Flat Iron Park move

Knockerball could be returning to Lake Geneva next summer, but the question is: Where?
Representatives from Knockerball Southern Lake LLC conducted an operation last summer at Seminary Park, and officials are hoping to return next summer.
But they want to try a different location.
Knockerball is an outdoor game that involves participants climbing inside large inflatable balls and then bouncing each other around in a roped-off area.
The company has applied for a permit to offer knockerball against on weekends between May 30 and Sept. 1 at Flat Iron Park.
Co-owner Olaf Borchert said even though the company’s operation was “marginally” successful at Seminary Park, he believes it would get more foot traffic and participants at Flat Iron Park.
Borchert said he received comments from participants that they had difficulty finding the knockerball site at Seminary Park.
“What we’re really looking for is a little bit more foot traffic to get that entertainment more out to the public so they could take advantage of it,” he said.
Some city officials, however, are balking at the knockerball proposal.
During a Nov. 5 city council committee meeting, aldermen said they are not in favor of knockerball coming to Flat Iron Park because they believe it would interfere with other activities at the park.
“Flat Iron Park is used a little bit more, and this would be more invasive to Flat Iron Park,” Alderman Ken Howell said.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he agrees.
“I don’t know if we need more congestion in that particular area of the city — not to mention the wear and tear on the grass,” Hedlund said.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said she would rather have knockerball return to Seminary Park rather than being held at Flat Iron Park.
“I would say no to Flat Iron Park, but I would be okay with Seminary Park,” Proksa said.
Alderman Doug Skates advised Borchert to consider Samuel Donian Wetland Preserve, located near the corner of Main Street and Center Street, because it is visible from state Highway 50, receives good foot traffic and has plenty of space for knockerball.
“It’s a busy corner,” Skates said. “You got people coming from all kinds of different places.”
Borchert said he would consider the wetland preserve.
“I would certainly look into that, absolutely,” he said.
The aldermen did not vote on Borchert’s permit and are scheduled to reconsider the matter during a Nov. 19 finance committee meeting.