Knockerball may be moved to park site that floods

Knockerball may be relocated to a Lake Geneva park that is prone to flooding, which could spoil the fun.

Members of a Lake Geneva City Council committee voted Dec. 3 to permit Knockerball Southern Lake LLC next summer to use Samuel Donian Wetland Preserve as their site.

The company had requested Flat Iron Park, but city officials are refusing the request out of concern that knockerball would get in the way of other Flat Iron Park activities.

“I don’t think it’s a good use of our space,” Alderman Doug Skates said.

Knockerball is an outdoor game in which participants climb inside large inflatable balls and then bounce into one another.

It was offered last summer at Seminary Park, but organizers want a new spot with more visibility.

Samuel Donian Wetland Preserve is a city park located near the corner of Main Street and Center Street in an area that was flooded for several weeks this fall.

Olaf Borchert, co-owner of Knockerball Southern Lake LLC, told aldermen he is concerned that portions of the site flood after a heavy rainfall, which he said would not work with knockerball.