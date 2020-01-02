Knockerball's new site generates more opposition

Knockerball could get bounced again.

After Lake Geneva city officials favored Samuel Donian Wetland Preserve as the knockerball site next summer, officials are being urged to reconsider.

Opponents urged the city council Dec. 23 to find a different location for the outdoor game.

Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing said knockerball does not fit with the Samuel Donian Wetland Preserve, a city park located near Main Street and Center Street.

Sibbing said much work has been done in recent years to clean up the public park.

“To even consider putting a knockerball outfit in that park, to me, is sacrilegious,” he told aldermen.

Knockerball Southern Lake LLC last summer offered its outdoor game with large inflatable balls at Seminary Park. But the company requested a spot next summer at Flat Iron Park for better visibility.

Aldermen opposed using Flat Iron Park, but agreed to recommend the Samuel Donian Wetland Preserve. Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee endorsed the wetland preserve Dec. 3 despite concerns about flooding there.

