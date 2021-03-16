 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Know a senior still needing the COVID vaccine? County releases number to call for those needing help
alert top story

Know a senior still needing the COVID vaccine? County releases number to call for those needing help

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Division of Public Health is asking all county residents ages 65 and older who are waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to complete the Vaccination Registration Form on the county website.

As additional vaccination groups are opening up, Walworth County wants to ensure that previously eligible residents still awaiting vaccination are immediately connected to a vaccinator.

Registration can be completed via an online form. Those who need assistance or do not have access to the internet can contact the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department at 262-741-3200. Use extension 6. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There is no fee associated with COVID-19 vaccination and no one will contact you to collect credit card information or seek payment.

As of Thursday, March 11, a total of 17,503 Walworth County residents had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination, accounting for 16.85% of the county’s population.

+15 10-plus photos from Lake Geneva looking back at the year of COVID from the shutdown to vaccinations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: South Lake Shore Drive construction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics