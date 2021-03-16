Know a senior still needing the COVID vaccine? County releases number to call for those needing help

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Division of Public Health is asking all county residents ages 65 and older who are waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to complete the Vaccination Registration Form on the county website.
As additional vaccination groups are opening up, Walworth County wants to ensure that previously eligible residents still awaiting vaccination are immediately connected to a vaccinator.
Registration can be completed via an online form. Those who need assistance or do not have access to the internet can contact the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department at 262-741-3200. Use extension 6.
There is no fee associated with COVID-19 vaccination and no one will contact you to collect credit card information or seek payment.
As of Thursday, March 11, a total of 17,503 Walworth County residents had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination, accounting for 16.85% of the county’s population.
