Kroger may hire 400 at new facility in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Kroger Co., the nation’s third-largest retailer, has announced plans to build a massive, high-tech customer fulfillment center in Pleasant Prairie.

The 350,000-square-foot automated facility is designed to efficiently serve customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois and northwest Indiana with state-of-the-art digital and robotic capabilities.

It will be Kroger’s sixth customer fulfillment center, with other locations either being planned or built in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Texas and the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Pleasant Prairie facility is expected to create up to 400 new jobs. The exact location was not immediately revealed.

Kroger said Nov. 14 the customer fulfillment center would be operational two years after groundbreaking.

“Pleasant Prairie is honored to have Kroger join our community,” Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.

“It’s exciting to know we’ll have a business that can deliver fresh groceries right to the doorstep of our neighborhoods and the entire region,” Thiel said. “Kroger is an excellent community partner, and we are committed to protecting and preserving their investment in our community.”