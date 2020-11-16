Kwik Trip plans to purchase Stop N' Go store in Lake Geneva

Kwik Trip, Inc. soon will become the owners of a Stop N' Go gas station and convenience store in the city of Lake Geneva.

The company plans to officially purchase the Stop N' Go store, 896 Wells St., Dec. 8 and take over ownership Dec. 9.

Steve Wrobel, spokesperson for Kwik Trip, Inc., said the owners of Stop N' Go approached Kwik Trip officials during the summer about acquiring their stores.

The Lake Geneva location is one of 35 Stop N' Go stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois that Kwik Trip, Inc. will be purchasing from the company during in December.

Wrobel said he is not certain for how much money Kwik Trip will be purchasing the Stop N' Go location in Lake Geneva.

"I'm nor sure I could tell you if I did know," Wrobel said.

This will be the second Kwik Trip-owned business in Lake Geneva, with a Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station being located at 710 Williams St.

Wrobel said the Wells Street location still will have the exterior Stop N' Go brand name and logo, but the business will sell Kwik Trip products and merchandise and will include a Kwik Trip meat case where customers can purchase take-home meals.