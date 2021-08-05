La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"

Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay has announced that it will be permanently closing Saturday, Aug. 7 due to "unforeseen circumstances."

"La Familia Perez has been blessed to serve such a great and loving community," the Perez family said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 5. "It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run."

Village President Bill Duncan said he was sorry to hear the news.

"It was a big surprise," he said. "I was expecting that La Fiesta would be with us for a long time."

While La Fiesta is leaving Williams Bay, the Perez family said they hope to continue the business. According to the Facebook announcement, the restaurant is offering catering and to-go options for now. They expressed plans to reopen at a different location in the future.

Tough beginnings

President Duncan reflected on the restaurant's opening in June 2020, at a point when the COVID-19 pandemic kept many businesses from operating at full capacity.

"They opened at a tough time," he said.