La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"

Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay has announced that it will be permanently closing Saturday, Aug. 7 due to "unforeseen circumstances."
"La Familia Perez has been blessed to serve such a great and loving community," the Perez family said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 5. "It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run."
Village President Bill Duncan said he was sorry to hear the news.
"It was a big surprise," he said. "I was expecting that La Fiesta would be with us for a long time."
While La Fiesta is leaving Williams Bay, the Perez family said they hope to continue the business. According to the Facebook announcement, the restaurant is offering catering and to-go options for now. They expressed plans to reopen at a different location in the future.
Tough beginnings
President Duncan reflected on the restaurant's opening in June 2020, at a point when the COVID-19 pandemic kept many businesses from operating at full capacity.
"They opened at a tough time," he said.
In a conversation with the Lake Geneva News from late July of this year, Francisco Perez said the restaurant struggled to stay afloat in its early days. La Fiesta did not qualify for government pandemic assistance programs, he said, because they technically opened after the start of the pandemic.
"We barely made it," Perez said. "We're still recovering."
He emphasized that the restaurant only survived because of generous community support.
Liquor license problem
When La Fiesta tried to help business by applying for a full liquor license, patrons showed up for the family restaurant.
La Fiesta was barred from obtaining a full liquor license due to state restrictions based on population. In response, customer Moira Fahey sent a letter to village trustees on June 25 advocating for the business.
"Many of the customers going to a Mexican restaurant have an expectation of being able to have a margarita," Fahey wrote. "It is clearly a place that can draw additional traffic to the heart of Williams Bay. We believe supporting this business supports all establishments in the area."
While the appeal did not see any action from the village board, Perez said he was moved by Fahey's efforts and those who backed her message.
In an interview from late July, President Duncan said he believed La Fiesta would be "first in line" should an updated census show that the population of Williams Bay had increased enough to warrant another liquor license. Sadly, the restaurant is closing before they have the chance to find out.
"Wish them well"
After a tough opening during COVID-19 and a continued struggle for a liquor license, La Fiesta has closed its doors.
"I enjoyed their food," Duncan said. "I wish them well."