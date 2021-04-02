Lacrosse tournament to return to Walworth County area after one-year abscence

A lacrosse tournament that could bring about 2,250 athletes and 6,000 spectators from throughout the Midwest is set to return to the Walworth County area this summer.
Officials from Lacrosse America plan to host the Lax Geneva Lacrosse Tournament July 24 and July 25 at Delavan-Darien High School, 150 Cummings St. in Delavan, with Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School possibly serving as “overflow” locations.
About 90 teams are expected to participate in the tournament.
The event was first held in the Walworth County area in 2013, but was conducted in Franksville last year because of restrictions related to the coronavirus and because the Delavan-Darien High School facilities were not available with the tournament being held later in the year.
Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved an $8,000 grant request from Lacrosse America, March 8, to help them pay the cost to promote and advertise the tournament.
The tourism commission members were set to vote on the grant request Feb. 8, but expressed concern about the tournament being held in Delavan instead of Lake Geneva.
Justin Kohl, representative for Lacrosse America, said, March 8, they had considered Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School for the tournament several years ago, but Delavan-Darien High School has the adequate amount of space to accommodate the number of fields needed.
“Badger High School, we could maybe have five fields there,” Kohl said. “For our events, we look at eight or nine fields as a minimum and our current home base for this at Delavan-Darien High School, we can get 12-plus fields there.”
Even though the event is held in Delavan, most of the athletes and spectators stay at Lake Geneva hotels and visit the Lake Geneva businesses, Kohl said.
“The event is in the Delavan area, but we don’t house a lot of people there,” Kohl said. “They want to go to the Lake Geneva area. The appeal is Lake Geneva for the event.”
Kelly Wells, representative for Lacrosse America, said they promote the event as being held in the Lake Geneva area.
“The only time they’re going to see the word ‘Delavan’ is when they look at the address,” Wells said. “If you look at our website, it says Lake Geneva as our location. Just because they’re playing in Delavan, as soon as they’re done playing, they’re going to Lake Geneva.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a tourism commission member, questioned why two of the five hotels that Lacrosse America has contracted with— The Ridge Hotel and Timber Ridge Lodge— are located outside of Lake Geneva’s city limits.
Lacrosse America also has contracted with The Cove, Fairfield Inn & Suites and Harbor Shores, which are located in Lake Geneva.
“We’re talking about room tax revenue from places in the city limits and you’re listing two that are not in the city limits,” Fesenmaier told the Lacrosse America representatives. “I think it would be important to remove those and try to work with the rest of the lodging facilities in the city limits.”
Connie Hayward, travel agent for the event, said she has contacted other hotels in Lake Geneva, but they do not have rooms available during the tournament dates. Hayward said she still plans to contact other hotels in the City of Lake Geneva.
“The Bella Vista Suites and Comfort Inn & Suites, we have used them in the past, but they were sold out for the July dates so we were unable to contract rooms with them,” Hayward said. “The Maxwell Mansion will only give us a block of sleeping rooms if we’re holding an event at their location, so we could not get rooms there.”
After some discussion, tourism commission member Zakia Pirzada said she would be willing to award the grant since Lacrosse America is using Lake Geneva hotels for the tournament.
“As long as you’re filling Lake Geneva city hotels, I’m ok with it,” Pirzada said.