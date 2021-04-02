Lacrosse tournament to return to Walworth County area after one-year abscence

“Badger High School, we could maybe have five fields there,” Kohl said. “For our events, we look at eight or nine fields as a minimum and our current home base for this at Delavan-Darien High School, we can get 12-plus fields there.”

Even though the event is held in Delavan, most of the athletes and spectators stay at Lake Geneva hotels and visit the Lake Geneva businesses, Kohl said.

“The event is in the Delavan area, but we don’t house a lot of people there,” Kohl said. “They want to go to the Lake Geneva area. The appeal is Lake Geneva for the event.”

Kelly Wells, representative for Lacrosse America, said they promote the event as being held in the Lake Geneva area.

“The only time they’re going to see the word ‘Delavan’ is when they look at the address,” Wells said. “If you look at our website, it says Lake Geneva as our location. Just because they’re playing in Delavan, as soon as they’re done playing, they’re going to Lake Geneva.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a tourism commission member, questioned why two of the five hotels that Lacrosse America has contracted with— The Ridge Hotel and Timber Ridge Lodge— are located outside of Lake Geneva’s city limits.