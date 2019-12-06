You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lake Benedict resort fire could burn for two days
breaking topical

Lake Benedict resort fire could burn for two days

{{featured_button_text}}
Resort

A former restaurant and resort, known most recently as Lake Benedict Restaurant, is scheduled to be burned down starting Saturday in a controlled burn fire department training exercise.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

TOWN OF RANDALL — A controlled burn at the former Lake Benedict Restaurant is scheduled for Saturday, and officials say the building could continue burning for two days.

The Town of Randall fire department is scheduled to begin the controlled burn at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The former restaurant and resort property at 40617 93rd St. has been vacant for many years and is in deteriorated condition. Starting in the 1930s, it enjoyed a heyday as a popular attraction overlooking Lake Benedict.

The current property owners donated the 4,000-square-foot building to the fire department for a controlled burn training exercise.

Town of Randall Fire Chief Ken Foszcz will be leading the exercise, with help from other area fire departments. In announcing the schedule, the fire department said the blaze could continue smoldering for two days.

Demolition is planned later on other, smaller buildings on the lakefront property.

+13 Slideshow: Patrons enjoy beach festival at Pell Lake

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics