Lake Benedict resort fire could burn for two days

TOWN OF RANDALL — A controlled burn at the former Lake Benedict Restaurant is scheduled for Saturday, and officials say the building could continue burning for two days.
The Town of Randall fire department is scheduled to begin the controlled burn at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The former restaurant and resort property at 40617 93rd St. has been vacant for many years and is in deteriorated condition. Starting in the 1930s, it enjoyed a heyday as a popular attraction overlooking Lake Benedict.
Town of Randall Fire Chief Ken Foszcz will be leading the exercise, with help from other area fire departments. In announcing the schedule, the fire department said the blaze could continue smoldering for two days.
Demolition is planned later on other, smaller buildings on the lakefront property.
