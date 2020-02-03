Lake Como resident honored for decades of civic service

TOWN OF GENEVA — Shirley Gorz has shown her dedication to the Lake Como area through her leadership, and now she is being recognized for her commitment.

The Lake Como Property Owners Association has honored Gorz with a plaque recognizing the 85-year-old resident for years of service not only to the association, but to the community.

“If I had a question or a problem,” association president John Winters said, “she would be the first one to give me a hand.”

The association represents more than 1,500 residents along the northern shore of Lake Como in the town of Geneva.

Gorz served on the association board for 25 years, involving herself in such issues as clubhouse restoration, the group’s bylaws, and boat piers, and also serving as clubhouse manager.

She was president of the association from 1983 to 2000 before retiring. She also served as grand marshal last year for the organization’s Fourth of July parade.

Gorz said she was appreciative of the recent honor of being recognized by the community.

“It means a lot to be appreciated,” she said. “I just did it because I like to volunteer to do stuff in the community, and I care about the community.”