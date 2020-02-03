Lake Como resident honored for decades of civic service

TOWN OF GENEVA — Shirley Gorz has shown her dedication to the Lake Como area through her leadership, and now she is being recognized for her commitment.
The Lake Como Property Owners Association has honored Gorz with a plaque recognizing the 85-year-old resident for years of service not only to the association, but to the community.
“If I had a question or a problem,” association president John Winters said, “she would be the first one to give me a hand.”
The association represents more than 1,500 residents along the northern shore of Lake Como in the town of Geneva.
Gorz served on the association board for 25 years, involving herself in such issues as clubhouse restoration, the group’s bylaws, and boat piers, and also serving as clubhouse manager.
She was president of the association from 1983 to 2000 before retiring. She also served as grand marshal last year for the organization’s Fourth of July parade.
Gorz said she was appreciative of the recent honor of being recognized by the community.
“It means a lot to be appreciated,” she said. “I just did it because I like to volunteer to do stuff in the community, and I care about the community.”
Along with her husband, Edward, Gorz moved to the Lake Como area 35 years ago after previously living in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
She worked as an administrative clerk in the town of Geneva police department, and in 1973, she and her husband helped form the Lake Como Yacht Club because of their love of boating.
Considering the relatively small size of Lake Como, she and others enjoyed a good laugh at the tongue-in-cheek idea of belonging to a yacht club. The club organized boat races and other activities.
“It was really fun,” Gorz said, “because it was a legitimate yacht club.”
The club disbanded about five years ago when interest in the group faded.
Gorz’s daughter, Cheryl Bogard, said her mother worked to promote community on Lake Como’s north shore by publishing a monthly flier on what was going on in the neighborhoods.
“She always was trying to promote the community to get involved and find fun and unique activities to do as both individuals and families,” Bogard said.
The property owners association recently honored Gorz with a plaque thanking her for community service.
The plaque is engraved with a message that includes: “For All You Have Done.”
“She has given so many years to the community that we wanted to thank her,” association vice president Stephanie Niceworner said.
“It is nice,” Niceworner added, “to know that people appreciate the things you’ve done over the years for the community.”
Winters, who succeeded Gorz on the association board, said she was helpful to him after he joined the board in 2000.
Among other things, Gorz has helped with Easter egg hunts, dances, and bed races, in which teams of four or five people would decorate beds and race them.
She and her husband also promoted safe snowmobiling and helped to form the Lake Como Snowmobile Club. One of the events they organized was a two-day women’s snowmobile ride called “Women on Snow,” which continued annually for 15 years.
“They attended conventions to get ideas and find ways to promote the sport,” Bogard recalled.
When she and husband moved to the Lake Como area, the town of Geneva did not have any sewer service to the area. Gorz and her husband circulated petitions to push for sewer service in the hope it would prevent pollution in the lake.
“We sent out all the paperwork for people to sign up for it,” Gorz said. “They needed it so badly.”
Gorz also has been a member of the Lake Como Beach Women’s Club for 25 years. She has served as president, vice president and secretary of the club.
The club recently honored with a 25-year service pin.
In the women’s club, she helped organize a Halloween party, an annual luncheon, fundraisers, club dinners, bake sales, and Bunco games.
The women’s club has helped the community in many ways through donations to the police department and the county nursing home. The club each year awards a scholarship to a female student at Badger High School.
“We did a lot of stuff that was volunteer work,” Gorz said. “I could do anything to help fill in.”
Niceworner said she and Gorz have become close friends through their work on community activities.
“She is involved in everything, and we really got along great,” Niceworner said. “She is just outgoing, energetic, honest, and a just all-around good person.”