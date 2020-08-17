Lake Como restaurant with colorful history reopens under new ownership

Hernandez said the restaurant looked tired and forgotten when he first saw it last year. But he could sense the potential for renovating and recreating the place.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “It’s been a total transformation.”

The restaurant and tavern stands adjacent to a 32-room hotel, the French Country Inn, which has its roots in an exhibition that appeared at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. The structure later was shipped by rail to Wisconsin and erected on the southern shore of Lake Como.

The complex evolved from a private hunting club into a hotel, and during the gangster period in Chicago history, it became a favorite hangout for such mob legends as John Dillinger and Bugs Moran.

The gangster folklore has loomed large as different owners and operators have tried their hands at running the lakefront resort’s combined hotel and dining and drinking facilities.

Anthony Navillo, who has owned the complex since 1986, leased the restaurant three years ago to the operators of Stefana’s Lakeside Dining. But Stefana’s closed in 2019.