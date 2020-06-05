Lake Geneva abolishes point system for awarding liquor licenses

After repealing a short-live point system, Lake Geneva officials may develop a new method for awarding liquor licenses.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, May 26, to abolish a point system for awarding Class B liquor licenses.
The city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee on May 19 recommended eliminating the point system.
The point system, which was proposed by former Mayor Tom Hartz, was approved by city aldermen last year. Hartz was defeated in the April 7 election by current Mayor Charlene Klein.
Under the old system, liquor license applicants were awarded points based on certain criteria.
Points could be earned if the business owner lived in Lake Geneva, if the business purchased products locally, if the owner planned improvement on the property and whether the establishment was an existing business. Points also were awarded based on number of employees, seating capacity and parking availability.
A business was required to obtain at least 30 points in order to be eligible for a Class B liquor license.
Alderman Ken Howell said, during the city council meeting, that he felt the point system ended up being an ineffective method for awarding liquor licenses.
“It didn’t really work out too well,” Howell said. “It was awkward at best.”
Several businesses which earned 30 or more points — including Flat Iron Tap, Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine and Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar — were denied a liquor license for unspecified reasons.
Flat Iron Tap obtained 46 points; Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar received 40 points; and Sabai Sabia received 30 points.
Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar — which received 31 points — was awarded a Class B liquor license earlier this year.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked if the council is going to develop another method for awarding liquor licenses after abolishing the point system.
“Does it make sense to take this back and try to reshuffle and reinvent something,” Flower asked. “Or are we just abolishing it and not have it come back in some fashion?”
Howell said the council could discuss implementing a new system for awarding liquor licenses. He said, before the point system was developed, liquor licenses were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Now, we don’t have a particular method, but if a license came up, we would do the best we could and decide the way we wanted to,” Howell said.
Mayor Charlene Klein said aldermen could discuss developing a new system for awarding liquor licenses at the next finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, which is set for June 2, or at another upcoming finance committee meeting.
