Lake Geneva abolishes point system for awarding liquor licenses

“It didn’t really work out too well,” Howell said. “It was awkward at best.”

Several businesses which earned 30 or more points — including Flat Iron Tap, Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine and Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar — were denied a liquor license for unspecified reasons.

Flat Iron Tap obtained 46 points; Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar received 40 points; and Sabai Sabia received 30 points.

Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar — which received 31 points — was awarded a Class B liquor license earlier this year.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked if the council is going to develop another method for awarding liquor licenses after abolishing the point system.

“Does it make sense to take this back and try to reshuffle and reinvent something,” Flower asked. “Or are we just abolishing it and not have it come back in some fashion?”

Howell said the council could discuss implementing a new system for awarding liquor licenses. He said, before the point system was developed, liquor licenses were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Now, we don’t have a particular method, but if a license came up, we would do the best we could and decide the way we wanted to,” Howell said.