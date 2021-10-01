Lake Geneva Abominable Snow Race set to return next year; organizers awarded grant

A popular winter event is set to return to the Lake Geneva area next year.

The Abominable Snow Race is scheduled to be held Jan. 29, 2022 at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures, N3232 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva.

The race will include about a 6-mile course with about 20 obstacles for participants to navigate.

Bill Wolfe of ASR Events LLC in Belvidere, organizers for the race, said he expects about 1,200 racers to participate in next year’s event.

The race was held at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures this past January, but Wolfe said because of the coronavirus a limited number of people were allowed to participate.

During previous years, the event has been held at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Wolfe said, in the past, the race has attracted about 2,000 participants.

“It was very restricted with 500 racers because of the conditions,” Wolfe said. “We hope to build back our racer count to over 2,000 people in two to three years. We believe we can hit 1,200 people next year.”

He said about 55% of the racers live in the Chicago, Rockford and Milwaukee areas, and about another 44% live outside of the Lake Geneva region.