Lake Geneva Abominable Snow Race set to return next year; organizers awarded grant

A popular winter event is set to return to the Lake Geneva area next year.
The Abominable Snow Race is scheduled to be held Jan. 29, 2022 at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures, N3232 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva.
The race will include about a 6-mile course with about 20 obstacles for participants to navigate.
Bill Wolfe of ASR Events LLC in Belvidere, organizers for the race, said he expects about 1,200 racers to participate in next year’s event.
The race was held at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures this past January, but Wolfe said because of the coronavirus a limited number of people were allowed to participate.
During previous years, the event has been held at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Wolfe said, in the past, the race has attracted about 2,000 participants.
“It was very restricted with 500 racers because of the conditions,” Wolfe said. “We hope to build back our racer count to over 2,000 people in two to three years. We believe we can hit 1,200 people next year.”
He said about 55% of the racers live in the Chicago, Rockford and Milwaukee areas, and about another 44% live outside of the Lake Geneva region.
Wolfe said he expects the event will attract about 120 hotel stays in the City of Lake Geneva. He said an early race packet pick-up party will be held Jan. 28 at the House of Music, N3241 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva, which should help attract more visitors to the Lake Geneva area.
“We will have about 400 people who will check in early to get their packets the night before,” Wolfe said. “It’s a great chance to stay and play in Lake Geneva.”
Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved, Sept. 13, to award a $7,000 grant to ASR Events LLC to help then pay the cost to promote the race.
Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said the race helps attract many people to the Lake Geneva area during a time of the year when there are not as many visitors.
“It’s offseason,” Waspi said. “It’s basically every hot button we want as a tourism commission, especially during the wintertime.”
Dana Trilla, vice chairperson for the tourism commission, said the event is usually well attended each year.
“I’ve seen this since day one, and I think it’s awesome,” Trilla said. “I’ve seen good things over the last six or seven years.”
Wolfe said he plans to use the grant money to help promote the event on social media, websites and through a “yeti hotel sighting campaign.”
“We have a 7 1/2-foot yeti that comes along with us and helps us promote the event,” Wolfe said. “With the collection of hotels downtown, we would run our bus through the town, to and from the event, and that would help promote more hotel stays.”
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
“We look to raise $3,000 for them as part of our event,” Wolfe said.
Representatives from ADR Events initially requested a $10,000 grant to help pay the cost to promote the event.
Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a tourism commission member, said he felt $10,000 was too much of a request.
“I like the dates. I like the concept,” Hedlund said. “I think $10,000 is pretty aggressive for 120 hotel stays. It’s basically one hotel.”
Wolfe said he feels the Lake Geneva area is a good location for the event. He said the race usually is held around the same time as Winterfest, which is held in downtown Lake Geneva.
“Lake Geneva is a great destination, even in the winter,” Wolfe said. “We’ve hugged around Winterfest the last few years when we were here, and it’s just a great place to come.”
Registration for the Abominable Snow Race begins Oct. 1. For more information, visit www.abominablesnowrace.com.