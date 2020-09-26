 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva agrees to cost increase for police and fire storage building
alert top story

Lake Geneva agrees to cost increase for police and fire storage building

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Geneva police and fire departments will have more room to store equipment and vehicles in the near future.

The city council Sept. 14 unanimously approved a bid from Gillbanks Construction Inc. of Clinton for up to $181,000 to construct a storage building that will be jointly used by police and fire.

The bid initially was recommended by the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee.

Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said the departments plan to have the storage building constructed in about two months.

The storage facility will be constructed on the north side of the public works building, 1065 Carey St.

Gritzner said both departments are in need of more storage space, and the amount of equipment that will be stored in the new facility will vary from time to time.

“There will be equipment that’s in there one moment and not another,” Gritzner said. “One day, I might have two squad cars in there. The next day, I might have five.”

The aldermen also unanimously agreed to use $12,020 from the city’s capital projects fund balance to help pay for the storage building. The city currently has $64,252 in the fund balance from projects that city staff have decided not to pursue this year.

Grtizner said the police department was going to use a portion of that money to install an alarm monitoring system throughout the city, but the department’s insurance company advised them not to go ahead with that project.

“That is why that funding would be available,” Gritzner said of the $12,020.

City officials received an earlier estimate that the storage building would cost about $146,000 — and budgeted $168,000 for the project — but the cost estimate increased to $181,000 because of lumber prices.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed holding off voting on the project until early next year to see if the price of lumber comes down.

“Prices do go up, and they do come down for a multitude of reasons,” Flower said. “It may be going up right now, but we don’t know if it will last forever.”

Gritzner said the lowest recent bid that the department has received is Gillbanks Construction’s $181,000 proposal, and other submitted bids have been higher.

“We are concerned with that price going up, because all the bids we received were substantially higher than this,” Gritzner said. “Our concern would be not being able to beat the price we have now, even though it is higher than what we expected.”

Alderwoman Shari Straube said she wanted to approve the storage building project now, in case the cost of lumber continues to increase.

“I don’t see the prices going down,” Straube said, “not in the short term anyway.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said police and fire are in need of the storage space, and he would like them to have the building before winter.

“I don’t know if we would be doing our police department a service by postponing this until February or March and bidding it and having it in July,” Hedlund said. “I think we should get going on it.”

+9 Parade gives special birthday to kids during coronavirus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics