Lake Geneva agrees to cost increase for police and fire storage building

Grtizner said the police department was going to use a portion of that money to install an alarm monitoring system throughout the city, but the department’s insurance company advised them not to go ahead with that project.

“That is why that funding would be available,” Gritzner said of the $12,020.

City officials received an earlier estimate that the storage building would cost about $146,000 — and budgeted $168,000 for the project — but the cost estimate increased to $181,000 because of lumber prices.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed holding off voting on the project until early next year to see if the price of lumber comes down.

“Prices do go up, and they do come down for a multitude of reasons,” Flower said. “It may be going up right now, but we don’t know if it will last forever.”

Gritzner said the lowest recent bid that the department has received is Gillbanks Construction’s $181,000 proposal, and other submitted bids have been higher.

“We are concerned with that price going up, because all the bids we received were substantially higher than this,” Gritzner said. “Our concern would be not being able to beat the price we have now, even though it is higher than what we expected.”