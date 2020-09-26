Lake Geneva agrees to cost increase for police and fire storage building

The Lake Geneva police and fire departments will have more room to store equipment and vehicles in the near future.
The city council Sept. 14 unanimously approved a bid from Gillbanks Construction Inc. of Clinton for up to $181,000 to construct a storage building that will be jointly used by police and fire.
The bid initially was recommended by the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee.
Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said the departments plan to have the storage building constructed in about two months.
The storage facility will be constructed on the north side of the public works building, 1065 Carey St.
Gritzner said both departments are in need of more storage space, and the amount of equipment that will be stored in the new facility will vary from time to time.
“There will be equipment that’s in there one moment and not another,” Gritzner said. “One day, I might have two squad cars in there. The next day, I might have five.”
The aldermen also unanimously agreed to use $12,020 from the city’s capital projects fund balance to help pay for the storage building. The city currently has $64,252 in the fund balance from projects that city staff have decided not to pursue this year.
Grtizner said the police department was going to use a portion of that money to install an alarm monitoring system throughout the city, but the department’s insurance company advised them not to go ahead with that project.
“That is why that funding would be available,” Gritzner said of the $12,020.
City officials received an earlier estimate that the storage building would cost about $146,000 — and budgeted $168,000 for the project — but the cost estimate increased to $181,000 because of lumber prices.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed holding off voting on the project until early next year to see if the price of lumber comes down.
“Prices do go up, and they do come down for a multitude of reasons,” Flower said. “It may be going up right now, but we don’t know if it will last forever.”
Gritzner said the lowest recent bid that the department has received is Gillbanks Construction’s $181,000 proposal, and other submitted bids have been higher.
“We are concerned with that price going up, because all the bids we received were substantially higher than this,” Gritzner said. “Our concern would be not being able to beat the price we have now, even though it is higher than what we expected.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube said she wanted to approve the storage building project now, in case the cost of lumber continues to increase.
“I don’t see the prices going down,” Straube said, “not in the short term anyway.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said police and fire are in need of the storage space, and he would like them to have the building before winter.
“I don’t know if we would be doing our police department a service by postponing this until February or March and bidding it and having it in July,” Hedlund said. “I think we should get going on it.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.