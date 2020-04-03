Lake Geneva agrees to pay for stoplights at Bloomfield Road

A traffic signal that has been discussed for years near Badger High School could be moving ahead, after Lake Geneva agreed to pay the entire cost of installation.
Part of the intersection at Bloomfield Road and state Highway 120 is in the town of Bloomfield, and town officials have agreed to handle traffic enforcement if Lake Geneva will pay for the stoplights.
Cost estimates for the installation have ranged from $250,000 to $750,000.
Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz said the city might seek other outside help with funding, but he said the agreement does not require the town of Bloomfield to pay anything.
“They don’t have funds available right now,” Hartz said. “We expect to pay for at least part of it.”
The Lake Geneva City Council on March 23 approved the agreement, which requires the city to pay for installation, maintenance, snow removal and liability, while the town will handle traffic enforcement at the corner.
Bloomfield Town Chairman Dan Schoonover said he was pleased to have an agreement in place to complete the traffic signal project, which has been under discussion the past two years and had been considered even longer as a safety measure.
“It will make cross traffic much safer,” Schoonover said.
The busy intersection is near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, and school officials have expressed support for installing traffic signals.
Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen raised the issue anew in 2018, urging efforts to install stoplights as better traffic controls.
Rasmussen said he is happy with the new agreement with the town of Bloomfield, including the town’s agreement to handle enforcement.
“It’s outstanding,” Rasmussen said of the deal. “I have faith the town of Bloomfield will have adequate enforcement out there.”
No timetable has been announced for completing the installation.
The city council voted 7-1 to approve the agreement with the town of Bloomfield, with Alderwoman Cindy Flower voting “no” after saying she thought the deal should instead be referred to a committee first.
Others applauded the deal for improved safety at the busy traffic intersection.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he was in the favor of the agreement, because residents and local officials have been wanting better traffic control at that intersection for years.
“This is something we’ve been working on for a long time,” Hedlund said. “So, I think we should proceed.”
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said she, too, was excited that an agreement had been reached.
“I’m happy that we’re finally moving forward,” Proksa said.
School district officials added their support for the agreement with the town of Bloomfield.
A group of Badger students in 2018 did their own study and presented their findings showing that traffic signals were warranted.
School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said stoplights will improve safety for students and other residents who travel near that intersection.
“This is a move in the right direction,” Gottinger said.
School Board President Marcie Hollmann agreed, saying, “We have great concerns for our students and any anyone trying to cross Highway 120.”
State officials have estimated that stoplights could cost about $750,000; however, city officials have estimated that the project would cost about $250,000.
Hartz said there are no updated cost estimates.
After an engineering study expected to take about one month, Hartz said, officials will consider financing options.
The mayor said there is no set timeline for the project, but he hopes to have the stoplights installed soon.
“The school district has been patient,” he said, “as they have been wanting us to get it done.”
