Lake Geneva agrees to pay for stoplights at Bloomfield Road

A traffic signal that has been discussed for years near Badger High School could be moving ahead, after Lake Geneva agreed to pay the entire cost of installation.

Part of the intersection at Bloomfield Road and state Highway 120 is in the town of Bloomfield, and town officials have agreed to handle traffic enforcement if Lake Geneva will pay for the stoplights.

Cost estimates for the installation have ranged from $250,000 to $750,000.

Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz said the city might seek other outside help with funding, but he said the agreement does not require the town of Bloomfield to pay anything.

“They don’t have funds available right now,” Hartz said. “We expect to pay for at least part of it.”

The Lake Geneva City Council on March 23 approved the agreement, which requires the city to pay for installation, maintenance, snow removal and liability, while the town will handle traffic enforcement at the corner.

Bloomfield Town Chairman Dan Schoonover said he was pleased to have an agreement in place to complete the traffic signal project, which has been under discussion the past two years and had been considered even longer as a safety measure.