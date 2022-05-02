Lake Geneva agrees to share cost for Center Street traffic signal study

Lake Geneva aldermen have agreed to share the cost with Walworth County officials for a traffic signal study for Center Street.

Members of the city council unanimously approved, April 25, to pay a portion of the cost for an engineering study to determine if a traffic signal is warranted near the intersection of Center Street and Interchange North.

The aldermen approved that Lake Geneva’s portion will not exceed $4,000 with the money coming from the city’s contingency fund.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved the proposal, April 19.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the county will be doing the contracting for the study.

“The city will simply fund our half of it,” Fesenmaier said.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said Walworth County officials have agreed to pay their portion of the cost.

“There was talk from the city about placing a signal there,” Earle said. “I talked to the county, and they agreed to pay for half of it. The public works committee thought it was a good idea and sent it to FLR to discuss funding.”

The study is expected to cost between $6,000 and $7,000. City officials plan to pay about $3,500, but Earle advised the aldermen to approve to pay up to $4,000 in case the study ends up costing more money.

“It’s not set in stone,” Earle said of the estimate costs for the study. “That was an approximate number from Walworth County, so you may want to put a little fluff in it.”

City officials have considered installing a traffic signal in that area, because traffic near that intersection has increased during the past few years, as the Stone Ridge subdivision on the Center Street hill has been developed.

There was controversy last year over speed bumps that were installed on the Center Street hill because Town of Geneva officials were concerned about motorists speeding in that area. At this point the Town is not planning to reinstall the speed bumps, unless there are issues.

Mayor Charlene Klein said the city may want to conduct additional studies in the future to determine if traffic signals are needed at other intersections, as traffic has seemed to increase in other areas of the city.

“Probably multiple places throughout our city, as busy as it’s getting, we will have to look at in the future,” Klein said.

