Lake Geneva Alderman Richard Hedlund re-elected by three-vote margin

A Lake Geneva alderman has retained his seat on the city council by a close three-vote margin.
Incumbent Richard Hedlund defeated challenger Peg Eposito during the April 6 spring election.
Hedlund received 171 votes, while Eposito obtained 168 votes.
He will be sworn in 5:30 p.m., April 20 during the city council's reorganizational meeting.
Eposito was Hedlund's first challenger since he was appointed District 3 alderman October 2014 to fill out a term left vacant by Sturges Taggart who died that September.
Hedlund ran unopposed during the 2015, 2017 and 2019 spring elections.
He said he is looking forward to serving on the city council for another two years.
"I'm happy I won or I wouldn't have run," Hedlund said. "I think I do a good job. I gave a lot of thought to running, but I think I do a good job for the city."
Eposito said she is disappointed that she lost the close election but indicated that she will not ask for a re-count.
"It's great that the community came out like they did, but I'm sorry that I lost" Eposito said. "I was looking forward to representing the third district, but it was very close."
Eposito said she is not certain if she will seek city office again but said she plans to continue to be involved in the community.
"Who knows," Eposito said about running again in the future.
Hedlund currently serves as the city council president and also is a member of the council's personnel committee; finance, licensing & regulation committee; public works committee; and pier's, harbors & lakefront committee, as well as the city's tourism commission, utility commission and Lake Geneva Development Corporation.
This was second time Eposito ran for District 3 alderman. She previously ran unsuccessfully in 2010 against then incumbent Bill Mott.
Eposito currently is a member of the city's board of park commissioners, being appointed Dec. 28, 2020 by the city council. She also has been a member of the Friends of Hillmoor group.
Hedlund has lived in Lake Geneva since 1985.
He most recently served as the president of McHenry County Investment Services, Inc. in McHenry, Illinois for about 12 years before retiring. Hedlund also owned a car dealership in Lake Geneva for many years.
Eposito has lived in Lake Geneva since 1990. She mostly recently worked as a marketing project manager for Jefferson Electric Inc. in Franklin before being laid off from that position. Eposito has held marketing positions for several other companies throughout her career.
To read full election results for the county go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/6010/04-06-2021-Summary-Report-PDF