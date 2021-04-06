Lake Geneva Alderman Richard Hedlund re-elected by three-vote margin

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eposito said she is not certain if she will seek city office again but said she plans to continue to be involved in the community.

"Who knows," Eposito said about running again in the future.

Hedlund currently serves as the city council president and also is a member of the council's personnel committee; finance, licensing & regulation committee; public works committee; and pier's, harbors & lakefront committee, as well as the city's tourism commission, utility commission and Lake Geneva Development Corporation.

This was second time Eposito ran for District 3 alderman. She previously ran unsuccessfully in 2010 against then incumbent Bill Mott.

Eposito currently is a member of the city's board of park commissioners, being appointed Dec. 28, 2020 by the city council. She also has been a member of the Friends of Hillmoor group.

Hedlund has lived in Lake Geneva since 1985.

He most recently served as the president of McHenry County Investment Services, Inc. in McHenry, Illinois for about 12 years before retiring. Hedlund also owned a car dealership in Lake Geneva for many years.