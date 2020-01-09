Lake Geneva alderman stepping aside after two terms

Lake Geneva Alderman Doug Skates has announced he is stepping down after two terms in office.
Skates, who represents the city’s second aldermanic district, said he wants to spend more time with his family.
“It was a heavy-hearted decision not to run again,” he said.
Candidates had until Jan. 7 to file nominating petitions for numerous local positions on the ballot in April, including city council, school board and others throughout the region.
Former Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmeier had filed to become a candidate to succeed Skates in the second district.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council serve two-year terms at a salary of $4,000 a year.
Skates was elected alderman in 2016 and then re-elected in 2018.
City Clerk Lana Kropf said Skates was the only incumbent to submit a notification of non-candidacy before a Dec. 27 deadline for such disclosures.
Skates said he hopes to see candidates step forward.
“I think everyone should run or at least get involved,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in the second district who have some good ideas.”
Other incumbents whose seats are up in April include Mayor Tom Hartz, City Attorney Dan Draper, Alderwoman Selena Proksa, Alderman Tim Dunn and Alderwoman Cindy Flower.
Some of Skates’ colleagues had high praise for his work on city issues.
Mayor Tom Hartz said Skates has done a good job as an alderman.
“I will miss his energy, his conscience, his humor, his service for his neighbors and his love for Lake Geneva,” Hartz said.
During his current term as alderman, Skates has chaired the city council’s piers, habors & lakefront committee, and has been a member of the finance, license & regulation committee. He also has served on the plan commission and the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency board.
Alderwoman Shari Straube also expressed admiration for Skates.
“I’ve enjoyed serving with him,” Straube said. “I’m shocked that he is not running. He was passionate about Lake Geneva.”
Proksa said Skates has been a mentor to her since she was elected in 2018.
“We didn’t always agree,” she said. “But even when we didn’t agree, we were always respectful of each other.”
Skates owns a floor-installation business, which he said takes a lot of his time.
“It’s been a struggle operating a business, being the council and finding time for family and friends,” he said. “You end up juggling a lot of things.”
Skates said he plans to serve out the rest of his term, which is set to expire in April. He said there is a chance that he will run for alderman again in the future.
“I never say never,” he said.