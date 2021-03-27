Lake Geneva alderman to face first challenger during spring election

A Lake Geneva alderman is set to face his first political challenger during the upcoming spring election.
Incumbent Richard Hedlund is being challenged by Peg Eposito for his District 3 seat on the Lake Geneva City Council during the April 6 election.
Hedlund was appointed District 3 alderman by the city council October 2014 to fill out a term left vacant by Sturges Taggart who died that September.
Hedlund has since run unopposed during the 2015, 2017 and 2019 spring elections. He currently serves as the council’s president.
The alderman said he initially was not going to seek re-election but several people convinced him to run for another term.
“I was not going to run, but then push came to shove and a bunch of people told me I needed to,” Hedlund said. “It means I’m doing a good job— I guess.”
Hedlund said he has enjoyed serving as city alderman even though it can be a lot of work at times.
“I don’t run for enjoyment,” Hedlund said. “It’s extremely time-consuming if you do it correctly. You read a 258-page packet so you can be prepared for the meeting.”
Hedlund said, if re-elected, he would like to work to help keep the city’s mill rate at its current level. He said the city council has not increased its mill rate during his time as alderman.
“That’s always one of my priorities,” he said.
Hedlund said he feels one of the biggest issues facing the City of Lake Geneva is balancing the budget while paying for city services.
“Trying to get everything done that needs to be done with the amount of money we have is not easy,” he said. “Everybody wants to spend money, but nobody wants to generate revenue.”
Besides city alderman, Hedlund has not held any other elected positions.
He most recently served as the president of McHenry County Investment Services, Inc. in McHenry, Illinois for about 12 years before retiring.
“When I turned 72, I figured I was old enough to retire,” Hedlund said. “I figured that was long enough to work.”
Hedlund also owned a car dealership in Lake Geneva for many years.
Hedlund has lived in Lake Geneva since 1985. He said Lake Geneva is an enjoyable place to live.
“It’s a great place to be,” Hedlund said. “People are friendly. In the summertime, it’s the nicest place you will find in the world.”
Eposito said she considered running for alderman over the past several months.
She ran unsuccessfully for District 3 alderman in 2010 against then incumbent Bill Mott.
“It was interesting,” Eposito said of her 2010 run for alderman. “I was seen as a newcomer. I’ve been here since 1990, and Bill Mott was a long-time resident.”
However, Eposito said the makeup of the district has changed during the past 11 years. She said, in 2010, District 3 mostly included Center Street and areas east of Center Street, and now the district also includes the newer developed areas around Highway 12.
“I think there’s a lot of new people more and more like me who moved here in order to find a much nicer, more relaxed way of life,” Eposito said. “We all appreciate Lake Geneva for the ambiance that it has.”
Eposito said one of the major issues affecting the City of Lake Geneva is developing more open space areas within the community
“I think a lot of people in my district agree with me that being careful in what we do with Hillmoor and Highway 50 is of huge importance,” Eposito said. “I think the services that we have are always on the top of most people’s minds.”
Eposito said if elected she would work to improve communication between city officials and the residents. She said city officials need to do a better job of informing residents about the issues that are affecting the city.
“We are in an era of much better communication, and I’m finding it hard to get information, and I find that we don’t publish information about the upcoming developments or changes in the city,” Eposito said. “I don’t like it when I’m surprised that they’re putting up another car wash on Wells Street. Those things should not come as a surprise.”
Eposito has never held any elected positions but was appointed to the board of park commissioners Dec. 28, 2020 by the city council. She also has been a member of the Friends of Hillmoor group.
Eposito said she has enjoyed being a member of the park board, as they are in the process of updating the city’s five-year park and pedestrian plan.
“I tend to be an outdoors person, and I’m very familiar with most of the parks, bike trails and walking trails in the area,” Eposito said. “I’m really familiar with the places that don’t have good walking facilities.”
Eposito most recently worked as a marketing project manager for Jefferson Electric, Inc. in Franklin before being laid off from the position. She has held marketing positions for several other companies throughout her career.
“I work mostly with manufacturers in general marketing,” Eposito said. “I do a lot of artwork and websites and email blasts. I’m in communications, more or less.”
Eposito has been notifying residents about her candidacy by distributing information cards and hosting Zoom meetings. She said she wants to get residents in her district involved with city government as much as possible.
“I see the role of alderman as bringing opinions of the community to the council,” she said.
Eposito has lived in Lake Geneva since 1990. She said she enjoys the relaxed atmosphere that Lake Geneva offers.
“It’s just a beautiful place,” Eposito said. “It’s relaxing and the lake is gorgeous. Everything about it is slow and great.”