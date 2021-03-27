Lake Geneva alderman to face first challenger during spring election

“It was interesting,” Eposito said of her 2010 run for alderman. “I was seen as a newcomer. I’ve been here since 1990, and Bill Mott was a long-time resident.”

However, Eposito said the makeup of the district has changed during the past 11 years. She said, in 2010, District 3 mostly included Center Street and areas east of Center Street, and now the district also includes the newer developed areas around Highway 12.

“I think there’s a lot of new people more and more like me who moved here in order to find a much nicer, more relaxed way of life,” Eposito said. “We all appreciate Lake Geneva for the ambiance that it has.”

Eposito said one of the major issues affecting the City of Lake Geneva is developing more open space areas within the community

“I think a lot of people in my district agree with me that being careful in what we do with Hillmoor and Highway 50 is of huge importance,” Eposito said. “I think the services that we have are always on the top of most people’s minds.”

Eposito said if elected she would work to improve communication between city officials and the residents. She said city officials need to do a better job of informing residents about the issues that are affecting the city.