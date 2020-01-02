Lake Geneva alderman will not seek re-election

Lake Geneva Alderman Doug Skates has announced he is stepping down after two terms in office.

Skates, who represents the city's second aldermanic district, said he wants to spend more time with his family.

"It was a heavy-hearted decision not to run again," he said.

Candidates have until Jan. 7 to file nominating petitions for numerous local positions on the ballot in April, including city council, school board and others throughout the region.

Former Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmeier has filed to become a candidate to succeed Skates in the second district.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council serve two-year terms at a salary of $4,000 a year.

Skates was elected alderman in 2016 and then re-elected in 2018.

City Clerk Lana Kropf said Skates was the only incumbent to submit a notification of non-candidacy before a Dec. 27 deadline for such disclosures.

Skates said he hopes to see candidates step forward.

"I think everyone should run or at least get involved," he said. "There's a lot of people in the second district who have some good ideas."