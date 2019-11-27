Lake Geneva aldermen agree to reconsider parking rate increase

Visitors to downtown Lake Geneva now pay $2 an hour for prime parking spaces, but they could pay $3 an hour starting next summer.
Lake Geneva aldermen are taking a second look at a downtown parking rate increase after dozens of business owners signed a petition opposing the rate hike.
Bruce Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, 214 Broad St., presented the petition signed by about 70 business owners at Monday's city council meeting.
Bennett said business owners are worried that the rate increase from $2 an hour to $3 an hour will stop customers from shopping downtown.
"It would just drive them out of Lake Geneva," he said.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council agreed to revisit the parking rate increase, which had been tentatively approved as part of the city's 2020 budget. The increase is expected to generate about $400,000 a year in added parking revenue for the city.
"This needs a lot of studying," Alderman Tim Dunn said. "I think we need to think this out and talk this over with the business people to see what they want."
The council on Monday approved the 2020 budget, but the parking rate increase also requires council approval of a separate resolution.
The rate increase would apply to premium parking spaces along the Lake Geneva lakefront and in other prime downtown spots.
