Lake Geneva aldermen approve $9 million in borrowing

Lake Geneva aldermen have approved a plan to borrow more than $9 million during the next three years to fund Riviera restoration and other expenses.
It is a more aggressive borrowing strategy that the city has employed in recent years, when the city typically borrowed $3 million to $3.5 million every three years.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved the plan Oct. 26 to borrow up to $9.42 million.
The vote was 6-1, with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”
The council also approved a separate plan from private developers to demolish a gas station/convenience store at 300 Peller Road and construct a new gas station/convenience store in its place.
On the borrowing plan, a committee had previously recommended up to $10 million in borrowing.
The new debt will become part of the city’s 2021 budget, which is scheduled to be approved by the end of December.
About $4.36 million of the borrowed funds would be used to help pay for the Riviera renovation project.
Another $3.9 million would be spent on capital improvement projects and another $1.2 million on equipment replacement, including $775,000 for a new fire engine and $500,000 for a mobile command vehicle to be shared by police and fire.
Officials later released a list of capital improvement projects.
On the gas station development, Evergreen BP LLC in Lake Geneva won approval for its plan to include two tenants in a building west of the current structure.
The development is set to include a drive-through window, landscaping and a sidewalk near Peller Road, which is located near Main Street/State Highway 50.
City officials still must approve a precise implementation plan for the project, including the building design and traffic flow plan.
The precise implementation plan will go to the plan commission first.
