Lake Geneva aldermen approve $9 million in borrowing

Lake Geneva aldermen have approved a plan to borrow more than $9 million during the next three years to fund Riviera restoration and other expenses.

It is a more aggressive borrowing strategy that the city has employed in recent years, when the city typically borrowed $3 million to $3.5 million every three years.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved the plan Oct. 26 to borrow up to $9.42 million.

The vote was 6-1, with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

The council also approved a separate plan from private developers to demolish a gas station/convenience store at 300 Peller Road and construct a new gas station/convenience store in its place.

On the borrowing plan, a committee had previously recommended up to $10 million in borrowing.

The new debt will become part of the city’s 2021 budget, which is scheduled to be approved by the end of December.

About $4.36 million of the borrowed funds would be used to help pay for the Riviera renovation project.