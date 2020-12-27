Lake Geneva aldermen approve lease agreement for Riviera ballroom weddings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new lease agreement requires couples to pay 100 percent of their rental rate, and their security deposit will be returned if they cancel their wedding less than six months of their scheduled date.

Couples currently are required to pay 100 percent of their fee if they cancel within 14 days of their wedding.

City officials have considered revising the wedding rate lease agreement for the Riviera ballroom during the past several weeks.

Members of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee initially approved the updated lease agreement, Nov. 10, and the finance, licensing and regulation committee approved the revised policy, Nov. 17.

Mayor Charlene Klein has said part of the reason for updating the policy is to help the city recover revenue that is loss when couples cancel their wedding six months before their wedding is scheduled.

Klein has said the less notice people give for their cancellations, the less likely the city is able to rent the Riviera ballroom to another couple.

The city council approved a wedding rate increase for non-residents, Aug. 24, which will go into effect in 2022.