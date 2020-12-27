Lake Geneva aldermen approve lease agreement for Riviera ballroom weddings

Couples who decide to conduct their wedding at the Riviera ballroom may be asked to pay for their event in a more timely manner within the next couple of years.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a revised lease agreement, Dec. 14, for couples who rent the Riviera ballroom for their wedding.
The revised agreement, which does not go into effect until 2022, states that couples must pay 50 percent of their rental rate and 100 percent of their $1,000 security deposit on the day the lease agreement is executed.
Couples, then, are required to pay the remaining 50 percent of their rental rate six months before their scheduled wedding date.
Currently, couples may pay their rental fee four weeks before their wedding.
“Failure to pay 100 percent of the rental rate six months prior to the event shall be deemed the cancellation of the event,” City Attorney Dan Draper said.
Couples who cancel their wedding six months or more before their scheduled event will pay 50 percent of their rental rate, and their security deposit will be returned.
The current lease agreement states that couples will pay 50 percent of their rental rate if they cancel within 90 days of their scheduled wedding date.
The new lease agreement requires couples to pay 100 percent of their rental rate, and their security deposit will be returned if they cancel their wedding less than six months of their scheduled date.
Couples currently are required to pay 100 percent of their fee if they cancel within 14 days of their wedding.
City officials have considered revising the wedding rate lease agreement for the Riviera ballroom during the past several weeks.
Members of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee initially approved the updated lease agreement, Nov. 10, and the finance, licensing and regulation committee approved the revised policy, Nov. 17.
Mayor Charlene Klein has said part of the reason for updating the policy is to help the city recover revenue that is loss when couples cancel their wedding six months before their wedding is scheduled.
Klein has said the less notice people give for their cancellations, the less likely the city is able to rent the Riviera ballroom to another couple.
The city council approved a wedding rate increase for non-residents, Aug. 24, which will go into effect in 2022.
Wedding rental rates for non-residents, from May 1 through Oct. 1, will increase from $3,900 to $5,500 for Saturday weddings; $3,400 to $4,700 for Friday weddings; $3,400 to $4,500 for weddings that are conducted on Sunday; and $1,250 to $1,750 for weddings that are held Monday through Thursday.
Non-resident wedding rates from Nov. 1 through April 30 will increase to $4,700 for Saturday; $3,800 for Friday; $3,000 for Sunday; and $1,500 Monday through Thursday.
Rental rates for residents are $1,950 for Saturday; $1,700 for Friday and Sunday; and $625 Monday through Thursday.