Lake Geneva aldermen approve to sell bonds to borrow $9.42 million

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee unanimously approved the bond sales, Dec. 1.

Klein said, during the finance committee meeting, that the city needs to borrow the money to help complete community projects and purchase much-needed equipment.

“We have a lot of long-standing projects that we (have) to get completed,” Klein said. “We have equipment needs that have been on the docket for years.”

Former Mayor Spyro Condos told the aldermen now is an appropriate time to borrow the money because of the currently low interest rates.

“This is the time to do it. Money has never been this cheap,” Condos said. “I believe with the work that you’ve done, you put your city in a great financial situation. Your house is in order.”

City officials plan to use about $4.36 million of the borrowed money to help pay for the Riviera renovation project.

About $3.9 million will be spent on capital improvement project, and about $1.2 million will be used to purchase equipment and vehicles, including a new fire engine for about $775,000 and a mobile command unit, which will be used by both the police and fire departments, for about $500,000.

