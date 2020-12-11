Lake Geneva aldermen approve to sell bonds to borrow $9.42 million

Lake Geneva aldermen have agreed to sell about $9.42 million worth of bonds to borrow that same amount of money during the next three years.
City council members unanimously approved a resolution, Dec. 2, to sell about $2.36 million of “taxable general obligation promissory notes” and another resolution to sell about $7.12 million of “general obligation promissory notes,” which will allow the city to borrow the money.
Both resolutions were approved with no discussion.
“Congratulations, this was probably the shortest council meeting in the city’s history,” Mayor Charlene Klein said after the council meeting was adjourned.
The city plans to borrow the money to help pay for the Riviera renovation project, road repair and maintenance projects, and other capital improvement projects, as well as purchase equipment and vehicles for city departments.
City aldermen approved a plan to borrow the money, Oct. 26.
City Administrator Dave Nord said selling the promissory notes— bonds— will allow the city to borrow the approximate $9.42 million during the next three years.
“The reason it’s broken up is because some of the bonds are taxable, because we rent space out of the Riviera,” Nord said. “Because we do that, that’s why we got to pay for part of it. That’s why it’s broken down to taxable and non-taxable bonds.”
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee unanimously approved the bond sales, Dec. 1.
Klein said, during the finance committee meeting, that the city needs to borrow the money to help complete community projects and purchase much-needed equipment.
“We have a lot of long-standing projects that we (have) to get completed,” Klein said. “We have equipment needs that have been on the docket for years.”
Former Mayor Spyro Condos told the aldermen now is an appropriate time to borrow the money because of the currently low interest rates.
“This is the time to do it. Money has never been this cheap,” Condos said. “I believe with the work that you’ve done, you put your city in a great financial situation. Your house is in order.”
City officials plan to use about $4.36 million of the borrowed money to help pay for the Riviera renovation project.
About $3.9 million will be spent on capital improvement project, and about $1.2 million will be used to purchase equipment and vehicles, including a new fire engine for about $775,000 and a mobile command unit, which will be used by both the police and fire departments, for about $500,000.
