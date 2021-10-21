Lake Geneva aldermen change course on Riviera Beach passes for 2022; but plan to go cashless

Lake Geneva aldermen have seemed to switch course regarding proposed Riviera Beach pass rates for 2022.
Members of the city council's piers, harbors & lakefront committee unanimously approved, Oct. 12, to increase the beach pass rate to $10 for people 13 years and older and decrease the rate to $5 for people between the ages of 6 and 12 for next year.
City aldermen went in a different direction during the finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, Oct. 19.
The committee members unanimously approved to keep the beach passes at their current rate, which is $8 for both children and adults, but to allow people to only pay for their passes with a credit card or by downloading an app.
The 2022 beach pass rate still has to be approved by the full city council.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she feels it would be less confusing for beachgoers if the rate remains at $8.
"It's too confusing to switch it back at this point," Fesenmaier said. "They paid it last summer."
Harbormaster Steve Russell had initially proposed to increase the rate to $10 for both children and adults to make it easier for beach attendants to handle change.
Russell had told aldermen during the piers meeting that if they did not agree with the $10 rate, then he would prefer that the rate remain at $8 and to go to a cashless payment system.
Alderman Ken Howell said he initially voted in favor of changing the rate to $10 for adults and $5 for children but changed his mind after Russell indicated that he would be in favor of the beach passes remaining at the $8 rate.
"I rethought my position on this from the piers meeting, because I originally was working on the idea that we were going to $10 to avoid having to handle change, then you said no that you would rater see it as $8 and $8, as it is now," Howell told Russell during the finance committee meeting.
Howell said he still would like to give people the option to pay for their beach passes with cash. He said eliminating the cash option could make it difficult for children to purchase a beach pass.
"I find it hard to give up the cash availability," Howell said. "I understand it's a big problem to handle all that cash. I worry about blocking people out who can only pay with cash."
Russell said most residents have seasonal beach passes, and visitors also can purchase seasonal beach passes. He said most children have a cellphone, which parents can use to download an app to purchase a daily beach pass.
"Say you have a child and you're going on vacation and you're going to be up here for two weeks, you can buy a season pass for $80, which is equal to 10 visits," Russell said. "I don't think I've seen a kid over the age of 12 on the beach without a cellphone in their hand."
Comptroller Karen Hall said even though about 13% of people paid for their beach passes with cash last year, she said going to a cashless payment system would make it easier for city employees to handle beach pass payments.
"It would just make things way more efficient," Hall said. "I would support going cashless."