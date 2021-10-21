Lake Geneva aldermen change course on Riviera Beach passes for 2022; but plan to go cashless

Alderman Ken Howell said he initially voted in favor of changing the rate to $10 for adults and $5 for children but changed his mind after Russell indicated that he would be in favor of the beach passes remaining at the $8 rate.

"I rethought my position on this from the piers meeting, because I originally was working on the idea that we were going to $10 to avoid having to handle change, then you said no that you would rater see it as $8 and $8, as it is now," Howell told Russell during the finance committee meeting.

Howell said he still would like to give people the option to pay for their beach passes with cash. He said eliminating the cash option could make it difficult for children to purchase a beach pass.

"I find it hard to give up the cash availability," Howell said. "I understand it's a big problem to handle all that cash. I worry about blocking people out who can only pay with cash."

Russell said most residents have seasonal beach passes, and visitors also can purchase seasonal beach passes. He said most children have a cellphone, which parents can use to download an app to purchase a daily beach pass.