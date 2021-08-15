Lake Geneva aldermen consider ADA compliance officer responsibilities

American with Disabilities Act compliance officer could be added to a Lake Geneva staff member’s job description in the future.
City aldermen are considering creating an ADA compliance officer position in the City of Lake Geneva.
Members of the city council’s personnel committee discussed the issue, Aug. 2.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said an ADA compliance officer is needed to review items such as building remodeling plans and event permits to make sure they meet ADA standards.
“An ADA compliance officer is required in every municipality,” Flower said.
Flower proposed that the responsibilities of such a position should be handled by a current staff member. She said the responsibilities should be handled by someone who is in a position of authority.
“It should be someone who is intelligent and trained in the topic and has enough authority to direct staff who may not want to comply to understand why they need to comply,” Flower said. “It needs to be someone that is of high enough level in the organization so that they will be able to say ‘yes’ when someone in the organization wants to say ‘no,’ and they know the law and they can back up what we need to do.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund proposed that either the city administrator, public works director, a public works supervisor or code enforcement officer handle the responsibilities of such a position.
“Obviously, they know all the building codes and ramp codes,” Hedlund said. “The only other person might be a department of public works superintendent. If you’re looking for the ultimate authority, it would be the city administrator.”
After some discussion, the personnel committee members unanimously approved to have City Administrator Dave Nord look into the issue and recommend which staff members could serve as an ADA compliance officer.
The committee members are set to discuss the issue again during an upcoming meeting.