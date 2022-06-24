Lake Geneva aldermen officially agree to contribute an additional $50,000 for traffic signal project

Lake Geneva officials have officially agreed to contribute an additional $50,000 toward a traffic-signal installation project near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard/Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield— again.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, June 13, to contribute the additional $50,000 toward the project by a 5-3 vote with aldermen Richard, Hedlund, Joan Yunker and Tim Dunn voting “no.”
The aldermen also approved, 5-3, to use money from the city’s contingency fund to help pay for the additional contribution with Hedlund, Yunker and Dunn voting “no” again.
This is the second time city aldermen have agreed to contribute an additional $50,000 for the traffic signal installation.
Members of the city council approved, May 9, to contribute the additional funding, but during the May 23 council meeting the aldermen approved to reconsider.
The City of Lake Geneva is sharing the cost of the project with the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District.
City officials initially agreed to pay $150,000 toward the project, but with the additional $50,000, they will now contribute $200,000. Both school districts are contributing $283,197.
The project initially was set to cost about $527,728 but increased to about $716,395 because of potential supply order changes, design fee costs and construction oversight costs.
Hedlund said he realizes the traffic signals are needed but feels the residents who live in the surrounding communities who have children who attend Lake Geneva schools should help pay the cost through the school districts’ taxes.
He also argued that the city has already agreed to contribute $150,000 toward the project.
“If the school districts pay for this, then everyone who has children who go to those schools will contribute to it as opposed to just the citizens of Lake Geneva,” Hedlund said. “It does benefit their children as well as the children who live within the City of Lake Geneva. I think it’s a fairer way to do it.”
Dunn said the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road is not located in the City of Lake Geneva, and the additional $50,000 could be used to install traffic signals at well-traveled intersections within the city.
“The money that could go to those projects are going to go to property that is not in our city,” Dunn said. “I think we should take care of what is our responsibility instead of going around and finding places that aren’t in our city.”
Yunker said she feels the additional funding should be used to install traffic signals near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Townline Road, which is located within the City of Lake Geneva.
“When we have to put up a light on Townline Road, who is going to come up with that money?,” Yunker said. “So the $50,000 from our contingency fund, I think, should be put away for the next traffic light to be put in.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the intersection is near Lake Geneva Middle School, and most of the students who attend that school live within the city limits.
Fesenmaier said, several years ago, the city approved to eliminate impact fees, which could have been used to pay for projects such as traffic signal installation. She said the city also has approved an additional 600 homes during the past few years, which has increased traffic.
“We do have a commitment. We do have a responsibility for those reasons,” Fesenmaier said. “I would urge you to vote ‘yes’ for the additional $50,000. This is good use of contingency.”
Alderwoman Cindy Yager said the city has already agreed to contribute the additional $50,000, and they should honor that commitment.
“To say ‘Sorry, we’ve changed our minds,’ I don’t think that’s good business,” Yager said.
Alderman John Halverson said the intersection is located within a hundred feet of the city’s limits and feels the city should contribute the additional funding.
“We’re probably nitpicking to worry about a hundred feet,” Halverson said. “To turn it down to use it somewhere else, it doesn’t seem very practical.”
The traffic signals are in the process of being installed, and the project is set to be completed by the end of the summer.
