Lake Geneva aldermen propose beach rate change for 2022

Dunn also said this would match Fontana Beach. The Village of Fontana currently charges $10 for anyone 12 and over, $5 for children ages 6-11, and free for age 5 and under.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Williams Bay beach its $5 for children 6-11 and $8 for ages 12 and up.

"It's nice if you're a parent and you get a break for your kids, especially if you have a lot of them," Dunn said.

Alderman Ken Howell said he also is in favor of changing the rate to $10 for adults and $5 for children.

"I think with $10 and $5, you would go up a little bit for adults, and we would give kids a break with $5," Howell said.

Russell told the aldermen that if they do not agree with the $10 rate, then he would prefer that the rate remain at $8, and people pay for their beach passes with a credit card or through an app and for cash to not be accepted.

"If you're asking for my recommendation-- cashless," Russell said.

Howell said if cash is not accepted, then it could make it more difficult for children to pay for their beach passes.