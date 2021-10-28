Lake Geneva aldermen question why extra Riviera costs did not go to city council

Hedlund said the additional work and costs still should have been discussed with the city council.

“If it was more than what you expected it to be, then why wouldn’t you go back to the people who singed the contact, which is the city council and explain to them this is what’s happening, this is what it’s going to cost you additionally,” Hedlund said. “At least give the city council an opportunity to approve the citizen’s money that we are spending.”

Craig said he had hoped MSI General would have had time to inform the city council about the additional costs.

“If we were asked to do that, we certainly would have done that,” Craig said. “But I can tell you right now we never would have met that deadline.”

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she attended some of the “owner’s meetings,” and the other council members could have attended as well to learn about the updates to the project.

Yunker said she is pleased with the work that was completed to the Riviera.

“It’s a revenue maker for the city and that’s what it is providing us right now, and I think it was a beautiful job done and we’re booked to 2023,” Yunker said. “To me, this is a ridiculous witch hunt. That’s what this is basically.”

