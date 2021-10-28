Lake Geneva aldermen question why extra Riviera costs did not go to city council

Some Lake Geneva aldermen are questioning why at least $200,000 worth of change orders related to the Riviera renovation project did not come before the city council.
Members of the city council council approved about $208,788 worth of change orders and about $331,620 worth of final pay requests, Oct. 11, to MSI General Corp. for the completion of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Riviera renovation project.
The change orders were approved, but aldermen expressed concerns.
The first phase of the project, which included roof replacement and exterior renovations, came in under budget. The project was projected to cost about $2.1 million, but the final cost was about $1.9 million.
The second phase, which included interior renovations to the first and second floors of the building, was projected to cost about $4.4 million, but the final cost was about $4.6 million.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is disappointed that the city council did not have an opportunity to view or vote on the additional $200,000 costs related to the second phase of the project.
“This is where I have a problem,” Hedlund said. “It bothers me spending $200,000 that was not authorized by the city council.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower also questioned why the council did not have the opportunity to vote on the additional costs and who signed off or approved the additional work.
“I saw hundreds of pages of documents, but I didn’t see anything that showed where we actually approved anything,” Flower said. “I saw a lot of change order paperwork from the infancy stage of the project, but I didn’t see anything listed there that actually showed who approved certain things. I didn’t see anything on a council meeting agenda that was recorded in the minutes as approval.”
Jay Craig, vice president and senior project executive for MSI General, said additional work needed to be done during the course of the project and since the renovations had to be completed by May 1 for a scheduled wedding, there was not enough time for the additional work to be voted on by the city council.
“Early on in the project, it was announced the construction schedule would be accelerated and that we were required to complete the ballroom for a May 1 wedding,” Craig said. “As we neared the end that project in order to complete that deadline, a number of things were happening and a number of costs incurred.”
Craig said MSI General conducted weekly “owner’s meetings” with city officials to discuss the project and the additional work that needed to be completed. He said they could not stop the project for the city council to vote on the additional work.
“As we neared the deadline, there was no time,” Craig said. “The ‘owners’ group’ could not stop the project to come before the city council.”
Hedlund said the additional work and costs still should have been discussed with the city council.
“If it was more than what you expected it to be, then why wouldn’t you go back to the people who singed the contact, which is the city council and explain to them this is what’s happening, this is what it’s going to cost you additionally,” Hedlund said. “At least give the city council an opportunity to approve the citizen’s money that we are spending.”
Craig said he had hoped MSI General would have had time to inform the city council about the additional costs.
“If we were asked to do that, we certainly would have done that,” Craig said. “But I can tell you right now we never would have met that deadline.”
Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she attended some of the “owner’s meetings,” and the other council members could have attended as well to learn about the updates to the project.
Yunker said she is pleased with the work that was completed to the Riviera.
“It’s a revenue maker for the city and that’s what it is providing us right now, and I think it was a beautiful job done and we’re booked to 2023,” Yunker said. “To me, this is a ridiculous witch hunt. That’s what this is basically.”