Lake Geneva aldermen reject year-round paid parking proposal for now

Lake Geneva aldermen have put the brakes on year-round paid parking, at least for now.

City officials have proposed to implement year-round paid parking to help provide additional revenue for Lake Geneva. The city’s paid parking period runs from Feb. 1 through mid-November, then free parking is offered from mid-November to the end of January of the following year.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder has said year-round paid parking would cost the city about $100,000 to enforce with most of the costs coming from employee wages and benefits.

Elder also has said that the city could gain between $80,000 and $225,000 in additional revenue from year-round paid parking, based on parking estimates for mid-November, December, January and February.

Paid parking in Downtown Lake Geneva costs $2 an hour.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation approved, April 6, to not implement year-round parking by a 4-1 vote with Alderman Richard Hedlund voting “no.”

Alderman Ken Howell, chairperson for the finance, licensing & regulation committee, said he is against year-round paid parking because he feels it is not needed as an additional source of revenue at this time.

“I don’t really see why we need to take away the free parking,” Howell said. “We’ve been doing pretty well with what we got already.”

Howell said year-round paid parking can be discussed again in the future if it is determined that the city needs additional revenue.

“There may come some day when we might need some more revenue,” Howell said. “We might need some place to go. If we’ve already done this, it’s too late. We should try to live within the means we got now.”

Hedlund said city officials should do a better job of making people aware that a two-year parking sticker is available to Walworth County residents. The Walworth County parking stickers cost $160.

“Then we wouldn’t have to hear all of that hoopla of ‘I live right outside of town, and I have to pay for parking,’” Hedlund said. “I think if people were made aware of that, we would sell more of them, then that complaint would go away.”

Several Downtown business representatives attended the finance committee meeting to voice their concerns about the proposed year-round paid parking.

Spyro Condos, president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board, said the free parking period helps attract people to the Downtown businesses during the winter months.

Condos proposed extending the free parking period until the end of March.

“The businesses Downtown have a lot they are competing against and not just the weather,” Condos said. “It would not be a good idea to start charging for parking during the winter. We use that as a marketing tool, that we have free parking over the winter season, in order to bring people to Lake Geneva.”

Condos proposed that instead of implementing year-round paid parking to increase the expired parking stall fine from $20 to $25 if the city is in need of additional revenue.

“I think that would bring in more money,” Condos said. “I would ask that you would keep free parking for the businesses.”

Sarah McConnell, who manages a business in Downtown Lake Geneva, said customers look forward to the free parking period.

“When we have free parking and a tourist pops into the shop and asks if they have to pay for parking and when I say, ‘No, we have free parking right now,’ they will literally do a little happy dance,” McConnell said. “They are so thrilled when that happens.”

Roger Wolff, co-owner of Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St., said offering free parking is a way for the Downtown businesses to compete with regional shopping centers and online shopping.

He said it also makes it easier for customers to park in the Downtown area during the winter months.

“It’s a generous gift to our customers to not have to stand in nasty weather to enter their license plates number, then wait for all the prompts,” Wolff said. “It is a kind and inviting gesture that shows them that the city appreciates them coming into town.”

R. Jay Morgan of Kilwins Lake Geneva, 772 W. Main St., said implementing year-round paid parking would mean employees of Downtown businesses would have to walk further during the winter months to get to their place of work.

“I would have to figure out where they’re going to park,” Morgan said of his employees. “Then, I would have tell them, ‘Guess what, you’re either going to have to walk five blocks or you’re going to have to pay anywhere from $10 to $20 a day to park.’”

Morgan said he also would be in favor of the city increasing the parking fine as an alternative to year-round paid parking.

“It doesn’t hurt the people who come here faithfully and patronize our town and spend money in our town,” Morgan said. “I think that’s a great solution to a problem that I don’t find to be such a big problem.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.