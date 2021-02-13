Lake Geneva aldermen request special review on public works director

Flower said she would like to learn more details about the Jan. 30 snow removal before conducting a review on any of the city staff.

“Anyone can promise anything until we get 8 inches of snow, and it snowed all day long,” Flower said. “How are we able to come up with a solution to handle that?”

Fesenmaier said the city has a snow removal policy on how different types of snowstorms should be handled.

“It really does tell you what to do, and I think it’s totally appropriate to schedule a review at personnel,” Fesenmaier said. “This is about people’s livelihoods. This is about the businesses downtown.”

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said he was disappointed on how snow removal was handled after the Jan. 30 snowstorm.

Condos said many of the downtown parking stalls were not plowed and areas of Main Street were closed by the police department because of black ice.

“Believe me, 80 percent of the stalls and streets were not plowed and Wrigley Drive was one lane only,” Condos said. “It’s not safe, and it’s got to stop.”