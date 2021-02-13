Lake Geneva aldermen request special review on public works director

Several Lake Geneva aldermen are proposing that a special review be conducted on the city’s public works director after several downtown business owners complained about snow removal efforts after recent snowfalls.
Alderwoman Shari Straube said, during the Feb. 1 committee-of-whole meeting, that she plans to request that a special review be conducted on Public Works Director Tom Earle during an upcoming personnel committee meeting.
Straube said, after two recent snowstorms, downtown business owners have complained that city streets and parking spaces were not plowed properly, making it difficult for people to park their vehicles in the downtown area.
Straube was referring to snowstorms that hit the area Jan. 30 and Dec. 29.
“It’s inexcusable,” Straube said. “We have people parallel parking on Broad Street and Main Street, and it can’t go on. There’s not excuse for it.”
Straube said she would like city aldermen to talk with Earle about the snow removal issues.
“I feel we need to ask him some questions and figure out why snow removal is not done properly,” Straube said. “Our residents and tourists deserve better.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like the personnel committee meet with Earle sometime within the next couple of weeks.
“I think people are concerned enough that we would like to see this scheduled as soon as possible,” Fesenmaier said.
Alderman Richard Hedlund, who is chairperson for the personnel committee, proposed that such a review be conducted during a public works committee meeting instead.
“It’s not a personnel issue. It’s a public works issue,” Hedlund said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower, chairperson for the public works committee, proposed that the aldermen discuss the snow removal issue with city staff instead during a public works committee meeting or a Business Improvement District Board meeting instead of conducting a special review on Earle.
“I suggest we try to do something that’s cooperative, which I thought was in process,” Flower said. “I think I would rather have an open dialogue ... Pursue some of those discussions before we put it on someone personally.”
Straube— who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board— said during the board’s January meeting the members were told that some of the downtown business owners, Mayor Charlene Klein, representatives from the police department and representatives from the public works department conducted a meeting after the Dec. 29 and developed a plan to handle the snow removal issues.
“We were guaranteed that snow removal would not be an issue any longer,” Straube said.
Flower said she would like to learn more details about the Jan. 30 snow removal before conducting a review on any of the city staff.
“Anyone can promise anything until we get 8 inches of snow, and it snowed all day long,” Flower said. “How are we able to come up with a solution to handle that?”
Fesenmaier said the city has a snow removal policy on how different types of snowstorms should be handled.
“It really does tell you what to do, and I think it’s totally appropriate to schedule a review at personnel,” Fesenmaier said. “This is about people’s livelihoods. This is about the businesses downtown.”
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said he was disappointed on how snow removal was handled after the Jan. 30 snowstorm.
Condos said many of the downtown parking stalls were not plowed and areas of Main Street were closed by the police department because of black ice.
“Believe me, 80 percent of the stalls and streets were not plowed and Wrigley Drive was one lane only,” Condos said. “It’s not safe, and it’s got to stop.”
Condos said Klein also should have called a snow emergency during the Jan. 30 snowstorm, and should consider calling a snow emergency during future major snow events.
“It alleviates you from liability, because if you issue a snow emergency, cars have to be off the street, and you don’t have to provide parking for anybody until that snow emergency is lifted,” Condos said. “But if you don’t issue a snow emergency, now you got liability because you’re telling everybody Lake Geneva is wide open.”
Klein did issue a snow emergency during a snowstorm that hit the area Feb. 4.