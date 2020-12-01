Lake Geneva aldermen set to discuss future of Riviera tenants, three likely to be removed

Lake Geneva aldermen are in the process of determining the future of the Riviera tenants.

The city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee is set to discuss the 2021 Riviera tenant list and Riviera lease rates 4:30 p.m., today in the city hall council chambers, 626 Geneva St., during a closed session.

City Administrator Dave Nord has said about three tenant spaces may be removed as a result of the Riviera renovation project, which includes interior work to the upper and lower levels of the historic building located in downtown Lake Geneva.

Members of the city council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee discussed the tenant spaces during a closed session, Nov. 24.

Nord said because the issue was discussed in a closed session, he could not provide details about the committee's recommendations.

He said the final decision regarding the vendor spaces will be voted on by the full city council.

"I can't guarantee when final action will be taken, but the city appreciates the fact that the renters need to start making plans for the 2021 season," Nord said. "It's my hope a final decision can be made as soon as possible."