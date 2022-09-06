Lake Geneva aldermen to discuss city's short-term-rental program tonight, Sept. 6

*Note a story will be coming out soon on this. The meeting was held Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Lake Geneva aldermen were set to discuss the city's short-term rental program during the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee, which is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the city hall, 626 Geneva St., in the council chambers.

The meeting agenda lists the issue as a discussion item and does not indicate whether any action will be taken.

Several residents recently have expressed concern about the growing number of short-term rental properties in the city.

There are currently 49 registered short-term rental properties, also known as tourist rooming houses, in the City of Lake Geneva, according to a list from the City of Lake Geneva provided through an open records request.

State lawmakers approved legislation in 2017, which requires municipalities to allow short-term rental properties in residential areas, prompting Wisconsin communities to implement rules and regulations on such properties.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved an ordinance in May 2018, which outlines rules and regulations on short-term rental properties in the city.

The ordinance requires short-term rental property owners to obtain a city permit, pay city administrative fees, obtain a tourist rental house license from the state and receive a seller's permit.

Licenses for short-term rental properties must be renewed every year.

The ordinance requires short-term rental properties to be operated no more than 180 consecutive days, six months, during the year. The minimum rental period shall be a minimum of seven consecutive days by any one party.

That means a new family could not stay every night, but it means a different group could be there every weekend if each group rented it say Friday to Thursday, regardless of how many nights they actually stayed there.

The finance committee also is set to vote on a fermented malt beverage "Class B" liquor license and a wine "Class C" liquor license for a proposed axe-throwing facility at 253 Center St., Suite 900.

The liquor licenses would still have to be approved by the full city council.

City council members approved a conditional use permit on Aug. 22 for the axe-throwing facility, LG Axe Throwing.

The committee members also are set to vote on an event permit for Honkytonk Fest, which is scheduled to be held Sept. 16 through Sept. 18, in Downtown Lake Geneva, and an event permit for the Walk to End Alzheimer's-Walworth County, which is scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Library Park with a ceremony starting at 9:40 a.m., followed by a walk.

City aldermen also are set to vote on a date and time for 2022 trick-or-treating in Lake Geneva.