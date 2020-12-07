Lake Geneva aldermen to discuss Riviera tenant spaces during special meeting tonight

Lake Geneva aldermen have scheduled a special meeting to discuss the lower-level Riviera tenant spaces.

Members of the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee will conduct the meeting-- which is open to the public-- 7 p.m., Monday Dec. 7 in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

The aldermen are set to discuss proposed 2021 rental rates for the tenant spaces and 2021 lease terms for the spaces, according to the meeting's agenda.

The finance committee discussed the tenant spaces during a closed session, Dec. 1.

After returning from the closed session, the committee members unanimously voted to continue to discuss the issue during a future meeting.

Members of the city council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee also discussed the tenant spaces during a closed session, Nov. 24.

City Administrator Dave Nord has said about three tenant spaces could be removed as part of an interior renovation project that currently is being conducted at the Riviera.

The Riviera most recently had 10 first-floor tenants-- which included food vendors, clothing stores, jewelry stores and souvenir shops-- whose leases expired Nov. 1.