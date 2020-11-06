Lake Geneva aldermen to vote Monday on hotel tax increase

A proposal to boost Lake Geneva's hotel tax from 5 percent to 8 percent is headed to the city council on Monday.

At a meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, aldermen are planning to vote on the tax increase. Final action is scheduled for Nov. 23, but the council sometimes waives the rules to take both votes at the same time.

Mayor Charlene Klein and others support increasing the hotel tax to pay for the Riviera renovation project and other city projects. The city council finance, licensing & regulation committee is recommending approval.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tax increase would generate a projected estimated $400,000 a year from guests staying at Lake Geneva hotels, increasing the city's yearly revenue from about $800,000 to $1.2 million. If approved, the tax increase would take effect Jan. 1.

Some hotel operators have raised objections, saying that they fear the tax increase would hurt business.

The city of Delavan and the town of Delavan are the only communities in Walworth County that currently have an 8 percent hotel tax rate. Williams Bay collects 7 percent, the town of Geneva collects 6 percent, and Fontana, the village of Walworth and the town of Linn all collect 5 percent.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.