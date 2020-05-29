Lake Geneva aldermen vote down new coronavirus public safeguards

"We can't guess when we enforce a law," Way said. "We can't guess when we issue citations, and, yes, it would be very hard to enforce."

The aldermen also dismissed a suggestion to close Wrigley Drive, one of the city's most popular and congested thoroughfares, located along the city's lakefront.

By another 6-2 vote, the council rejected a plan to temporarily prohibit vehicular parking on the north side of Wrigley Drive to provide more space for pedestrians to walk, another attempt to ease overcrowding.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower and Halverson voted in favor of the parking measure.

Alderman Ken Howell said he was concerned that closing Wrigley Drive would cause other issues, with people walking in the street and motorists with disabilities struggling to find parking for their cars.

"I don't think it would be safe," Howell said.

Mayor Charlene Klein also opposed the Wrigley Drive parking idea, saying it would be time-consuming for public work crews to place barricades or other barriers when parking is not allowed.

"I really can't imagine asking those guys to put those up and down once a week," Klein said.