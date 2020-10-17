Lake Geneva aldermen want more information before approving proposed room tax increase

“At least we should bring them into the discussion,” Halverson said. “I agree, on the face of it, that we need an increase, but they should be in the loop.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he also would like to obtain input from the local hotel owners.

“I think they should at least have a say in the matter,” Howell said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said it is up to the city council whether the room tax rate will be increased, not the hotel owners.

Hedlund said he is concerned that if the room tax rate is not increased, then the cost to renovate the Riviera and other city projects would completely be paid by the residents’ property taxes.

“Do they call us and ask us when they want to adjust their rates?,” Hedlund said. “They’re not a legislative body. We are. We are elected to serve the citizens of Lake Geneva.”

Some local hotel representatives have said they are against the increase because they feel it would decrease the number of guests, while others feel the increase would generate more revenue to help pay for city projects.