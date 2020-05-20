Lake Geneva aldermen want road project plans to proceed

Lake Geneva officials are moving forward with planned street improvement projects for 2020, despite a looming potential financial crunch.
City officials had considered postponing street projects until this fall to help reduce expenses after a shortfall of revenue attributed to coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the city council’s public works committee, however, unanimously recommended May 12 to continue the projects as scheduled. The proposal most be ratified by the full city council.
The city has budgeted about $800,000 for this year’s street improvement program.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said it would not make sense to postpone the projects at this time, since the council members will not be reviewing contractor bids for those projects until July.
At that time, the aldermen can decide which projects they want to continue or postpone, Flower said.
“We will have an opportunity in July to be making decisions about the dollar value and if we want to limit it,” she said. “We would have a better feel for what the heck is going on with the town by then.”
The city has discussed a possible 2-percent midyear cut in spending because of reported or projected shortfalls in revenue from beach visitors, parking meters and other sources attributed to the coronavirus crisis.
Some of the street improvement project that are scheduled for 2020 include resurfacing areas of Warren Street, Sage Street, Horace Street, Heather Circle, Carey Street, Sue Ann Drive, Maytag Road and Adria Drive.
The city also plans to reconstruct alleyways from Pleasant Street to LaSalle Street; Clover Street to Maxwell Street; Geneva Street to Main Street; and Warren Street to Maxwell Street, as well as repave a pedestrian path on Townline Road from Curtis Street to the Hudson Trail.
Greg Governatori, associate project manager for Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers, the city’s engineering firm, told aldermen even though they obtain bids for a project, they do not have to approve the project.
“You don’t have to award it, if you decide to wait later in the year,” Governatori said. “Most contractors are going to understand that, and they’re going to hold their prices for at least a few months.”
Public Works Director Tom Earle said the city would continue work on projects up to the $800,000 budgeted amount, if the council does not order any delays.
“We stop where our money ends,” Earle said. “If we’re at $800,000, that’s where we stop.”
Flower asked Earle whether projects not started until late summer or early fall could still be completed by the end of the year.
Earle said he is confident the projects would be completed on time.
“Years ago, we wouldn’t allow anyone to pave until after Labor Day,” he said. “So, we’ve had plenty of projects go out with a Labor Day start.”
Earle said maintenance work also is planned on deteriorated sections of Main Street.
“Right now, we’re getting a couple of bids to take care of those patches for the time being,” he said. “We would not have to put those in the street improvement program, but we could.”
