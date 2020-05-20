Lake Geneva aldermen want road project plans to proceed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Lake Geneva officials are moving forward with planned street improvement projects for 2020, despite a looming potential financial crunch.

City officials had considered postponing street projects until this fall to help reduce expenses after a shortfall of revenue attributed to coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the city council’s public works committee, however, unanimously recommended May 12 to continue the projects as scheduled. The proposal most be ratified by the full city council.

The city has budgeted about $800,000 for this year’s street improvement program.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said it would not make sense to postpone the projects at this time, since the council members will not be reviewing contractor bids for those projects until July.

At that time, the aldermen can decide which projects they want to continue or postpone, Flower said.

“We will have an opportunity in July to be making decisions about the dollar value and if we want to limit it,” she said. “We would have a better feel for what the heck is going on with the town by then.”