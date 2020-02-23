Lake Geneva alderwoman faces business owner in re-election bid

A Lake Geneva alderwoman is seeking a second term on the city council while a local restaurant owner is trying to unseat her.

Incumbent Selena Proksa is facing Joan Yunker in the April 7 election to determine who will represent city council District 1.

Proksa, who was elected to her first term in 2018, said some of the things she feels the city council has accomplished include establishing a neighborhood watch program in the Maple Park Historic District and implementing a five-year plan to improve streets and alleys.

“A lot of our alleys need to be replaced. They’re in bad shape,” Proksa said. “We’ve taken the bull by the horns with that.”

Yunker, who owns Joni’s Diner, 111 Wells St., could not be reached for comment.

Proksa said the city also has implemented an on-boarding process for newly-elected city officials, which includes a manual that defines the responsibilities of each position, the type of training that is available, and the procedures of city council meetings.

“When they come on board, they will know what’s expected of them,” Proksa said. “Newly-elected officials won’t be as clueless as I was when I first came on.”