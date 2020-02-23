Lake Geneva alderwoman faces business owner in re-election bid

A Lake Geneva alderwoman is seeking a second term on the city council while a local restaurant owner is trying to unseat her.
Incumbent Selena Proksa is facing Joan Yunker in the April 7 election to determine who will represent city council District 1.
Proksa, who was elected to her first term in 2018, said some of the things she feels the city council has accomplished include establishing a neighborhood watch program in the Maple Park Historic District and implementing a five-year plan to improve streets and alleys.
“A lot of our alleys need to be replaced. They’re in bad shape,” Proksa said. “We’ve taken the bull by the horns with that.”
Yunker, who owns Joni’s Diner, 111 Wells St., could not be reached for comment.
Proksa said the city also has implemented an on-boarding process for newly-elected city officials, which includes a manual that defines the responsibilities of each position, the type of training that is available, and the procedures of city council meetings.
“When they come on board, they will know what’s expected of them,” Proksa said. “Newly-elected officials won’t be as clueless as I was when I first came on.”
The alderwoman said the city also has begun working on its bicycle and pedestrian plan to establish more walking and biking trails within the community.
“I think we’re just getting the ball rolling on that,” she said.
If re-elected, Proksa said she would like to continue working on combating the starry stonewort invasive plant species in Geneva Lake.
Proksa said she decided to run for re-election to continue to serve the residents in her district.
As part of her campaign, she plans to go door-to-door to meet residents and discuss issues of concern to them.
“A lot of people do not have time to make the city hall meetings,” she said. “So, I think going door-to-door is the best approach.”
Name: Selena Proksa
Age: 50
Address: 517 Franklin Ave.
Employer: Shield Insurance Group Inc.
Education: Palatine High School, Palatine, Illinois, 1987
Family: Divorced with four children
Experience: Lake Geneva City Council, 2018-present
Key Issue: Starry stonewort is a big concern. We have to look at ways to not only remove starry stonewort but also look at ways to prevent other invasive species from getting into the lake.