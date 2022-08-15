Lake Geneva allocating an additional $40K for fuel to city departments

With the increase cost of gasoline prices, Lake Geneva city departments are in need of additional funding for fuel.

City council members unanimously approved, Aug. 8, to allocate an additional $40,000 to the city's vehicle fuel and oil budget for this year. The $40,000 will come from the city's contingency fund.

Members of the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the allocation, Aug. 2.

The vehicle fuel and oil budget includes fuel costs for the police department, fire department, public works department, water department, parking department and wastewater department.

City department heads have requested the additional funding for fuel, because of increased fuel costs this year.

"This is really out of our control with obviously gas prices going up and oil prices going up," Comptroller/Finance Director Laura Pisarcik said during the finance committee meeting.

The city initially budgeted about $57,000 for the fuel fund this year, and about $43,359 has been spent already, according to city information.

"We're not going to have a choice," Pisarcik said. "This is a commodity we have to do."

Lake Geneva officials initially proposed using money from the city's unassigned fund balance to provide the additional funding for fuel, but Alderman Richard Hedlund proposed, during the finance committee meeting, that the money come from the city's contingency fund.

Even though Lake Geneva has about $6 million in its unassigned fund balance, Hedlund said he would like that money to be used for other expenses.

"This is something that obviously could not have been forecasted, and I think the right way to pay for this would be out of contingency," Hedlund said. "If a catastrophe happens and we run out of money in contingency, then we can take money from the unassigned fund balance. But I think we should be taking this from contingency not the unassigned fund balance."